Abcourt Processes the First Tonnes of Mineralized Material in Its Mill at the Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce the start-up of the Sleeping Giant Mill. The first tonnes from the Pershing-Manitou deposit began to be processed on Tuesday, November 21. On September 14, Abcourt began the restart work at the Sleeping Giant Mill to process material from the Pershing-Manitou project.

Abcourt begins the processing with the bulk sampling of 5,000 tonnes of material from the Pershing-Manitou deposit. This sample was extracted from the mineral resources of the Pershing-Manitou deposit. During the processing campaign for the 5,000 tonnes of Pershing-Manitou, an independent firm specialized in metallurgy will supervise the milling campaign and reconcile the milled grades with the grades of the extracted mineral resources. Abcourt plans to process between 600 and 800 tonnes per week initially, and gradually increase the weekly tonnage. Subsequently, Abcourt will process 400 tonnes of ore remaining in the surface silo of the Elder mine in order to clean and evacuate the potentially high-grade material from the Pershing-Manitou deposit out of the grinding circuit.

Finally, Abcourt will begin processing material coming directly from the Sleeping Giant mine after processing the 400 tonnes from the Elder mine. During the coming months, Abcourt's objective is to carry out definition and exploration drilling to prepare an updated mineral resources estimate, and subsequently, complete an economic pre-feasibility study (PFS). While we advance preparations for the PFS, Abcourt will feed the mill with mineralized material from the 4 upper levels of the underground mine.

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, ing, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abcourt, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt 100% owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities. The Sleeping Giant mine has a mining lease, as well as environmental certificates of authorization to extract up to 750 tonnes per day from its underground mine.

