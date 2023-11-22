[Latest] Global Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 10.3 Billion By 2032, At 7% CAGR
According to the study, The Global Mosquito Repellent Market was estimated at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Overview
Mosquito Repellents are products that help in protecting humans from mosquito bites, which are capable of causing local or systemic effects. The consequences of these bites can vary from normal skin irritation to serious illness resulting in death. These products are widely used across the globe and are available in various product types.
Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Growth Drivers
Mosquito Repellent Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
The increased urbanization has resulted in the growth of the e-commerce sector. The platform offers a wide-ranging variety of mosquito repellent products, which is creating opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the rising awareness for natural mosquito repellent products is boosting market growth. Other factors include the rise in camping activities by people in remote locations.
Key Insights:
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Mosquito Repellent Market size was valued at around USD 5.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The increased home care use of Mosquito Repellents products to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is one of the key factors accelerating the growth of the market. Mosquito-borne diseases can be efficiently prevented through the use of a wide variety of Mosquito repellents s, including, creams, sprays, vaporizers, oils and others.
D) Mosquitoes result in spreading several diseases, such as yellow fever, West Nile virus, dengue, malaria, as well as zika virus, resulting in several deaths worldwide. Recently, the mosquito repellent product demand was fueled owing to the rapid spread of zika virus in over 40 countries.
E) The mosquito repellent market segmented into product type and distribution channel. By product type, the spray segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021. The demand for herbal and odor-free sprays is boosting the growth of the market. Also, these sprays reduce the chances of skin irritations owing to harmful chemical substances used in synthetic chemicals.
F) The players are focused on introducing easy-to-use and eco-friendly solutions, such as mosquito repellent wipes, roll-ons, bands and others. A number of manufacturers have also introduced products such as candles, incense sticks, and plug-in mats, which emit scents capable of repelling mosquitoes.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share. The rising population, living standards, disposable income, and awareness, coupled with affordable pricing of repellents are expected to boost the market. Also, a number of countries in the region are experiencing a rise in mosquito-borne diseases> Attributed to this, governments across countries are launching programs to address the issue. Some of these programs include Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan and the National Framework for Malaria Elimination.
In countries, such as India, stagnant water acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and such places in rural are plenty in number across the region. Also, poor sanitary facilities, storm drains, street gutters, leaky faucets, as well as clogged rain gutters provide optimum breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which is resulting in increasing concerns regarding the mosquito population. In India, currently, Godrej is the leader mats player, with around 50% of the market share. In the coils segment, Reckitt Benckiser’s Mortein product is leading with a market share of over 30%. In vaporizers, S C Johnson’s All Out dominates the market with approximately 70% market share.
Key Players
Coghlan’s Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (J&J)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
Godrej Consumer Products Limited
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
Others
The Global Mosquito Repellent Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Spray
Coil
Cream & Oil
Mat
Vaporizer
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
