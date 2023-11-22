Polymer Seal Market to Attain a Valuation of US$ 21.1 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Polymer Seal Manufacturers Can Strike Gold in the Aerospace Industry

Rockville, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polymer Seal Market is forecasted to account for a value of US$ 12.43 billion in 2024 and expand at a 5.4% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034). This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts that hydraulic and pneumatic seals will remain the most sold polymer seals through 2034 in almost all regions of the world.

Increasing industrialization and rapid growth of the transportation industry are projected to primarily augment sales of polymer seals across the study period. High investments in the oil & gas industry to meet the surging demand for fuel around the world and rising exploration activities are also estimated to bolster polymer seal demand in the long run.

Key Segments of Polymer Seal Industry Research Report

By Material By Product Type By End Use By Sales Channel Polyurethane (PU)

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber (NBR)

Fluoro-rubber (FKM)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Other Material Types Polyurethane (PU)

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber (NBR)

Fluoro-rubber (FKM)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Other Material Types Transportation Equipment

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Electronic Apparatus & Appliances

Healthcare

Oil and Gas Extraction

Construction Infrastructure & Utilities

MRO, Other Manufacturing & Assembly Cleaning Fluids

Others OEMs

Aftermarket

High-performance polymer seals with the ability to withstand extreme temperature, pressure, corrosion, and chemical exposure are forecasted to be highly sought-after in all industry verticals by the end of 2034. The use of innovative materials to manufacture polymer seals with advanced capabilities is also a key factor that will determine polymer seal business growth in the future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for polymer seals is set to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The global polymer seal market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 21.1 billion by 2034-end.

Growing use of polymer seals in automotive and aerospace industries, increasing spending on defense, rising industrialization, and high investments in oil & gas extraction are key market drivers.

Increasing availability of alternatives and imposition of strict regulations for chemical industries are estimated to impede market growth in the future.

Sales of polymer seals in Europe are forecasted to reach US$ 4.17 billion in 2024.

By the end of 2034, polymer seal sales in the United States are estimated to reach US$ 3.01 billion.

“hydraulic and pneumatic seals will lead global market growth and account for 45% of global revenue share in 2024,” says a Fact.MR analyst



Winning Strategy

Polymer seal manufacturers should focus on creating high-performance products to meet the high demand from the automotive and aerospace industries going forward. Polymer seal companies should also invest in streamlining the production process to reduce emissions and make their products as environmentally friendly as possible.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 21.1 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.4 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures



Introduction of Stringent Regulations and Emergence of Alternative Products

Various governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to prioritize worker safety and environmental sustainability, particularly in response to the challenges posed by climate change. The sealant and adhesive industry, known for emitting harmful gases that can impact the ecosystem, faces increased scrutiny and legal restrictions.

Several countries have enacted bans on specific products, limiting market growth for companies producing those items. Additionally, some nations have imposed higher taxes and tariffs on the manufacturing, import, and export of certain chemicals and products. This regulatory landscape presents challenges for companies aiming to expand in these markets.

The availability of alternative products, such as butyl tape, poses a significant impact on the polymer seal market. Some consumers opt for butyl tape as a substitute, while others create homemade versions for smaller-scale applications. Although not as effective as polymer seals, these alternatives meet the needs of specific consumers.

Wood glues serve as another alternative to traditional sealants in various applications. Furthermore, the increasing use of superglue across different sectors is anticipated to impede the growth of the polymer seal market in the foreseeable future. These factors collectively pose potential challenges to the profitability of polymer seal companies in the years ahead.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global polymer seal market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material (polyurethane (PU), acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber (NBR), fluoro-rubber (FKM), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)), product type (hydraulic & pneumatic seals, rotary seals, spring energized seals), end use (transportation equipment, industrial machinery & equipment, electronic apparatus & appliances, healthcare, oil & gas extraction, construction infrastructure & utilities, MRO, other manufacturing & assembly cleaning fluids), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

