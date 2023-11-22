Organic Remedies Donates $20,000 to Support Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Survivors and Their Families

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, has raised $20,000 to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. PBCC is a local nonprofit that supports and serves breast cancer survivors and their families in Pennsylvania through educational programming, legislative advocacy, and breast cancer research grants.



Organic Remedies’ month-long campaign in October raised funds through in-store donations offered by patients and by contributing a portion of the proceeds from select Organic Remedies brand medical marijuana products. The company presented PBCC a $20,000 donation on Nov.21 at the PBCC headquarters in Lebanon, Pa. This is the second consecutive year that Organic Remedies has contributed $20,000 to the organization.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families in Pennsylvania each year. We are proud to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition in helping women currently battling breast cancer and hope that our contribution can help advance the research to find a cure for this tragic disease,” said Mark Toigo, CEO, Organic Remedies.

During its fourth annual campaign, Organic Remedies also provided a “pink” light show at its cultivation facility in Carlisle. The “Take Your Top Off for Breast Cancer” light show generated breast cancer awareness and increased donations. The company’s LED lights, used in the cultivation of medical marijuana, created an impressive display in the night sky several weekends during the month.

“We are truly grateful to Organic Remedies for its significant contribution in support of our mission,” said PBCC Executive Director Jennifer Pensinger. “More than 14,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania this year alone. This gift will allow PBCC to provide free care packages, personalized patient advocacy, educational programming, and breast cancer research grants across the state. Thank you, Organic Remedies, for bringing us closer to our ultimate goal of finding a cure for breast cancer now … so our daughters don’t have to.”

Cancer is one of 24 qualifying conditions approved by the PA Department of Health for medical marijuana therapy. Many women undergoing breast cancer treatment are finding relief through products available at Organic Remedies. For more information on medical marijuana therapies for those battling breast cancer, expert pharmacists are available for free consultations at all Organic Remedies dispensary locations.

