Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market to Reach USD 4.8 billion by 2028: I Exactitude Consultancy Report

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market

The global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion by 2028

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market is a rapidly growing sector that involves developing and implementing technologies capable of identifying and analyzing human emotions. EDR systems utilize various techniques such as facial expression recognition, speech analysis, physiological signals, and natural language processing to detect and interpret emotional states.

Businesses increasingly recognize the importance of understanding customer emotions to enhance their products, services, and overall customer experience. EDR technologies enable companies to gather valuable insights by analyzing customer emotions and sentiments. The widespread use of wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, has created new opportunities for EDR technology. These devices can collect physiological data, such as heart rate and skin conductance, which can be used in emotion detection algorithms.

Market Trends

Adoption of IoT-driven Wearable Devices Driving the Market Growth

The increasing connectivity and integration of IoT devices and wearable devices offer a vast amount of data that EDR systems can leverage to provide valuable insights into human emotions. This data-driven approach can revolutionize various industries, including healthcare, gaming, smart homes, and personalized experiences.

Wearable devices, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and virtual reality headsets, have recently gained significant popularity. These devices often include sensors that collect physiological data, such as heart rate, skin conductance, and body temperature. By analyzing these physiological signals in conjunction with other data, EDR systems can infer the wearer's emotional state. Wearable devices offer a convenient and non-intrusive way to gather data for emotion detection and recognition.

Integrating EDR technology with IoT and wearable devices has particular relevance in the healthcare and well-being sectors. EDR can be utilized to monitor and analyze the emotional state of patients, providing valuable insights for mental health diagnosis, stress management, and personalized treatment plans. Wearable devices with EDR capabilities can track emotional patterns and help individuals better understand their well-being.

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Players

Emotient Inc. (Apple, Inc.), Affectiva Inc., Tobii AB (Publ), Realeyes OU, Noldus, Kairos and others

Key Market Segments:

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by Software Tool Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

• Facial Recognition,

• Speech and Voice Recognition,

• Bio Sensors

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by Technology Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

• Machine Learning

• Artificial Intelligence

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by End-Use Industry Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

• Government

• Health Care

• Entertainment

• Transportation

• Others

Research Commentary

The Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market is expected to grow mainly because of the increasing demand from various end-use industries. For instance, the technology has helped the retail industry to offer a personalized in-store experience for its customers, prevent shoplifting, and capture retail insights, among others. Kairos, a leading face-recognition AI company, in September 2019, announced the launch of the Kairos Video Analytics Camera and Dashboard. The Plug-n-Play camera provides businesses with the ability to not only detect customers’ identities but also detect individuals’ emotions, providing its owners with access to customer data and insights thanks to the Kairos analytics dashboard.

Another end-use industry i.e. transportation industry is leveraging emotion detection recognition technology to attain cost optimization, without compromising on aspects such as consumer satisfaction, safety, and experience. This helps in the incorporation of emotion detection in various levels of the transportation industry. Automotive companies, such as Affectiva, Eyeris, Smart Eye, Guardian Optical, Vayyar Imaging, and Seeing Machines, among others, have developed a dashboard technology watching over the emotions of the driver and passenger with an aim to enhance safety, as the emotional state influences various situations that lead to catastrophic results.

Regional Insights:

The North American region is expected to command a prominent share of the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market with the United States and Canada, being home to the major retail markets, and increased demand for IoT, smart wearables, and ad spend. Marketers in the region are primarily focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction and gaining consumer insights.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth, considering the role played by emerging economies such as China in the adoption of emotion recognition technology. For instance, the government in China has mandated that consumer’s faces be scanned to get an internet connection in the country. The emotion detection recognition technology is attached to its social credit system, where the government may either punish or reward citizens, based on its deemed acceptable and non-acceptable behavior. Additionally, the Chinese government is using the technology for prediction of an individual’s behavior by recognizing their emotional state.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) are at the forefront of technological innovation. From improving healthcare outcomes to revolutionizing retail experiences, the applications are diverse and impactful. As we navigate the challenges and embrace the opportunities presented by EDR, it is clear that this technology will continue to shape the future of human-machine interaction.

