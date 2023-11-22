Currency Exchange International, Corp. CEO Randolph W. Pinna Speaking at The Americas Cash Cycle & Payments Seminar 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI) (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, today announced that President and CEO Randolph Wolfgang Pinna will be a participating speaker at The Americas Cash Cycle & Payments Seminar 2023 in Orlando, Florida on November 30, 2023. The speaking event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will address Foreign Currency Exchange Landscape & Trends. The seminar will be held at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida.

During the speaking event, Randolph W. Pinna will share his banknotes perspective coupled with future currency exchange trends and international payments. His presentation will help audiences harness the opportunity inherent in future trends.

Mr. Pinna has more than 30 years of experience in international banking with an emphasis on foreign exchange. As the largest non-bank foreign currency processor in North America, CXI is a leading authority for helping financial institutions and corporate entities adapt to the rapid pace of foreign currency exchange, international payments, and FX and Domestic payment technology. Mr. Pinna is also the President and CEO of Exchange Bank of Canada, CXI’s wholly owned subsidiary based in Canada.

The Americas Cash Cycle and Payments Seminar, presented by Currency Research, offers insights and strategies to help organizations learn of valuable solutions and best practices shared by peers, many focusing on reducing the cost of cash within the commercial organizations’ cash cycle. It is attended by representatives of central banks, commercial banks, cash management companies and technology partners. Additional information is available at https://currencyresearch.com.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

About Currency Research

Through its close relationships with central banks, regulators, payment operators, printworks, and other companies that are part of the cash and payments industry, Currency Research (CR) is the leading global provider of premium conferences for this audience. Currency Research (CR) aims to play an important role in enabling thought leadership in an industry that is seeing an unprecedented pace of change.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.cxifx.com

