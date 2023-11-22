Vital Battery Metals Engages Dahrouge Geological Consulting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to announce it has engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (“Dahrouge”) to lead future exploration (including drilling) of the Company’s flagship asset, the Sting Project. The Company’s Sting Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic base and precious metal mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known to host significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold mineralization.

Dahrouge is a North American mineral exploration, consulting and project management group with offices in Edmonton and Montreal, Canada, and Denver, Colorado. Dahrouge provides professional geological, logistical and project management services to the world's mining and mineral resource industry including project generation, program design, geophysics, project evaluation, and geology and resource estimations.

The Company’s management team has had a strong working relationship with Dahrouge for several years and believes Dahrouge is the best fit to lead all further work programs and drilling at the Sting Project. Previously, the Company announced assay results for grab samples from the Sting Project that include 14.2% Cu, 13.9% Cu, 8.36% Cu, 8.2% Cu and 4.6% Cu with gold values ranging from 181 ppb to 325 ppb (see the Company’s news release dated January 1, 2023). Subsequent field work during 2023, returned samples with 9.5 ppm gold, 4.84% copper and 1.97% zinc (see the Company’s news release dated October 26, 2023).

“Our relationship with Dahrouge goes back several years, including my tenure at Patriot Battery Metals where their team was instrumental in acquiring and discovery the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec,” said CEO of Vital Battery Metals, Adrian Lamoureux. “Based on our previous work relationship and the results obtained, we are super confident in the potential of the Sting Project and believe Dahrouge will be instrumental in helping us capture the project’s full potential.”

Jody Dahrouge, President of Dahrouge Geological, comments: “Given our past working relationship and the number of successful discoveries we’ve made, I am excited to be working with Adrian again on this new opportunity. Recent exploration results by Benton Resources Inc. at their Great Burnt Copper Gold Project in Newfoundland highlight the tremendous opportunities that can be achieved in Newfoundland.”

Extension of Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces, further to its news release on September 14, 2023, that it has increased its engagement of marketing services with MIC Marketing Information & Content Publishing GmbH (“MIC”) (address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de). MIC was originally retained by the Company on September 14, 2023 to provide marketing services for a term of 6 months, commencing September 18, 2023 (the “MIC Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the MIC Agreement, the Company has decided to execute its option to increase the advertising budget by compensating MIC an additional €100,000.

The Company will not issue any securities to MIC as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, MIC (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company.

