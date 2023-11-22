Rugged Phones Market Growing at 7.5% CAGR by 2029: Exactitude Consultancy Study

Rugged Phones Market

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Rugged Phones Market is expected to grow at a 7.5 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Rugged Phones Market is expected to grow at a 7.5 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5206.4 million by 2029 from USD 2715.6 million in 2020. The demand for rugged mobile phones for mission-critical and non-critical communication in industries such as transport & logistics, manufacturing & construction, and retail & warehousing is increasing at an impressive pace. The enhanced safety features, robust design of rugged smartphones as well and feature phones that are designed specifically for task workforce, which are engaged in a challenging work environment, are driving their adoption over simple consumer-grade mobile phones. Equipping task/field workers with smart and advanced rugged phones allows efficient communication between employees and enhances the productivity of overall operations in a range of challenging environments. Moreover, the increasing trend of digitalization across industries and advancements in communication technologies such as 5G is expected to fuel the growth of the rugged phones market across the globe over the forecast period.

Market Insight – Rugged Phones Market

Rising 5G Deployments Boost Market Growth

The demand for connected devices and reliable network technologies is rising among industrial customers across the globe. Communication network technologies such as 2G, 3G, and 4G are already well-established. However, with the rising complexity of electronic systems and the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones, there is a growing demand for further improvements in network capacity, latency, and coverage. 5G is a fast-emerging wireless technology that offers promising performance enhancements over existing technologies. A few of the key countries that have already started the successful deployments of 5G include South Korea, Germany, China, the UK, and the US. China is one of the prominent countries where the three major telecom operators, namely China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, have already activated their 5G networks in selected cities. Also, as per GSMA estimates, it is expected that ~36% of mobile users in China will be using 5G by 2025. SK Telecom and Korea Telecom are a few key operators that have started 5G services in South Korea. In comparison to existing wireless network technologies, 5G is anticipated to offer enhanced network capacity, high coverage, improved latency, and improved battery life. All these advantages are anticipated to drive the penetration of 5G over the forecast period. Owing to the growth outlook of 5G technology, companies operating in the global rugged phones market have already started integrating 5G capabilities in some of their models to meet the growing demand of their end users and to differentiate their offerings from competitors.

Rugged Phones Market Players:

Blackview, Caterpillar Inc, DOOGEE, Juniper Systems Inc, Sonim Technologies Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation, OUKITEL, AGM MOBIL, Ulefone Mobile, Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

To increase their market position, these businesses have implemented a variety of growth tactics. These companies are using expansion, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration as important growth strategies to improve their product portfolio and geographical presence in order to meet the rising demand for printing ink from emerging economies.

Key Market Segments:

Rugged Phones Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Semi-Rugged

• Fully-Rugged

Rugged Phones Market by Screen Size, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Below 5 Inches

• 5 Inches To 6 Inches

• Above 6 Inches

Rugged Phones Market by End-Users, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Industrial

• Government

• Commercial

• Military And Defense

• Consumer

Rugged Phones Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights:

North America accounts for the highest share of the global rugged phones market. A combination of advanced technologies with rugged phones is expected to accelerate the North American rugged phones market. The demand for rugged mobile phones with differentiated features to meet the ever-changing needs of industrial and safety applications is anticipated to grow at an impressive pace in the coming years. However, to meet these requirements rugged phone manufacturers across North America will have to continuously invest in technology upgrades and integrate advanced features in their product offerings.

The rugged phone manufacturers in North America are offering consumers rugged/semi-rugged phones and ultra-rugged phones depending on end-user requirements. Some of the key vendors in the semi-rugged category include Caterpillar and Samsung. The ultra-rugged is a niche category of rugged phones designed to withstand harsh and hazardous conditions. Sonim Technologies Inc. is one of the key players in this category across the North American region.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Rugged Phones Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Rugged Phones Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Rugged Phones Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Rugged Phones Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rugged phones market is experiencing a dynamic phase of growth and innovation. These devices, born out of the necessity for durability, have evolved into versatile tools with applications in various sectors. As technology continues to advance, rugged phones are set to play an even more significant role in shaping the way we communicate and connect.

