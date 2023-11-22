Arthur Lawrence appoints Talib Dhanji as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lawrence, a global management and technology consulting firm, announced today the appointment of Talib Dhanji as Chief Financial Officer.

Talib brings more than two decades of financial advisory experience, including a distinguished partnership at Ernst & Young LLP where he led the commodities markets practice, advising clients on key business issues related to commodity trading and risk management. His subject matter expertise helped clients improve business results through process improvement and robust governance. He has also served as a CFO at Rhythm Energy, where his focus remained on accelerating business performance via cost-effective strategic solutions for middle and back-office operations.

“I am very excited to be a part of this exceptional team”, shared Talib Dhanji. “Arthur Lawrence has an incredible opportunity to transform businesses into digital enterprises, and given the talented people I’ve met in the organization and its global reach, I believe the potential for strategic growth is enormous.”

“Drawing from my experience as a financial advisor and my tenure as a CFO, I am ready to work alongside the team to lead Arthur Lawrence into its next chapter of growth”, he added.

Talib holds an accounting degree from the University of Houston and is a certified public accountant. His experience, skills, and a first-class track record of leadership across the finance value chain make him ideally suited to take on this critical role at Arthur Lawrence.

“Talib is not your typical CFO”, said Wajid Mirza, Arthur Lawrence’s Managing Partner. “His deep technical knowledge, together with a detailed understanding of digital transformation in the industry, brings tremendous value to Arthur Lawrence.”

“I am convinced that Talib’s ability to identify strategic growth opportunities and his success in establishing robust hedging programs will guide our financial strategies and help solidify our industry position. We welcome him to our team with great enthusiasm and look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver Arthur Lawrence’s strategy”, he added.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a Texas-based management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, business process management, and digital transformation solutions.

Our partnerships with organizations among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists, and our alliance with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have also been recognized in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc. 5000 lists.

Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries.

Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, the UK, the Middle East and South Asia. To learn more, visit our website: www.arthurlawrence.net