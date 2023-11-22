Significant Rise in Demand for Effective Packaging Solutions in Manufacturing Sector Driving Growth in Blister Card Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Blister Card Market Set to Surge to US$ 12,983.7 Million by 2034, Riding on a Remarkable CAGR of 5.70%. The staggering growth of the blister card market in India, projected at a robust CAGR of 7.90% by 2034, is propelled by the notable expansion of retail chains and the flourishing landscape of online pharmacies.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blister card market is estimated to be worth US$ 7,114.7 million in 2024. By 2034, the market is projected to be valued at US$ 12,983.7 million. The adoption of blister cards in various industries is likely to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.70% from 2024 to 2034.



With the growth in online retail and increasing globalization in various industries, there has been a significant rise in the demand for effective packaging solutions in the manufacturing sector. Blister cards are a simple yet valuable component in the packaging and logistics sectors because they provide a clear view of the product before the buyer purchases it.

The rising demand for blister cards in the global marketplace can also be attributed to the performance of pharmaceutical industries post-pandemic. Blister cards, with transparent bodies and cardboard backs, offer enough room for companies to mention detailed drug information. This has significantly elevated their demand as consumers have become increasingly aware of the contents of their medications.

The emerging toy industry in Asian countries is also considered one of the primary reasons for the growth of the blister card market. These companies use blister cards to lure young children to buy their favorite toys. Sales of blister cards have also increased globally due to their growing importance in the electronics sector for the packaging of tiny components like USBs, pen drives, mice, and other items.

“As the world emphasizes sustainability, there is an excellent demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions like blister cards in the packaging landscape. Blister card manufacturers must incorporate technological features to track products during transit effectively. This will enhance the overall consumer experience, thus enhancing the global market value”, opines Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Blister Card Market

The cardboard segment commands a substantial market share of 60.30% in 2024, emerging as the predominant choice.

Blister cards are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, accounting for a market share of 39.20% in 2024.

The blister card industry in India is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.90% through 2034.

The blister card market in China is predicted to rise at a whopping 7.30% CAGR through 2034.

The blister card industry in Germany has the potential to increase at 6.50% CAGR through 2034.

Australia's blister card industry is predicted to rise at a 5.90% CAGR through 2034.

The blister card market in the United States is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape of the Blister Card Market

The blister card market has numerous domestic as well as international players like Amcor, Berry Global, Sealed Air, etc. These players have generally tied up with key manufacturing units in their respective companies to provide an effective packaging solution that not only secures the product but also enhances its aesthetic appeal. Small players in the market have to continuously keep up with the changing trends in the market despite limited reach and financial resources.

Key Players:

Amcor

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Sonoco

Teijin

UFP Technologies

Huhtamaki

WestRock

Reynolds Group Holdings

Graphic Packaging International

Recent developments

Teijin introduced the Teijin Tesliner blister card, which is made of a thin, flexible polymer. The Tesliner blister card is lightweight and easy to open, making it excellent for packaging tiny products.

A brand-new blister card composed of recycled PET was also introduced by Amcor: the Amfoil Eco. The Amfoil Eco is a robust, long-lasting blister card that is recyclable and environmentally friendly.

Sealed Air launched the tamper-evident sealed air secure blister card, which features several security features, including a security perforation and a holographic label.





Key Segmentations:

By Product Type:

Clamshell

Carded

By Technology Type:

Cold Forming Technology

Thermoforming Technology

By Material Type:

Plastic PVC/Vinyl PET PE Others

Aluminum

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By End-use Industry:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Veterinary & Nutraceuticals

Medical Devices

Electronics & Electricals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

