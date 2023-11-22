DEADLINE ALERT for PAYC, ILMN, and JRVR: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC)

Class Period: May 3, 2023 – November 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Paycom’s Beti product led to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth to between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)

Class Period: May 1, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of the Company’s insiders had personal financial motives for acquiring GRAIL; (2) that, contrary to Illumina’s attempts to discount Icahn’s criticism, Icahn had accurately concluded that insiders’ interests did not align with the Company’s best interests; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR)

Class Period: August 7, 2023 – November 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that James River lacked effective internal controls regarding the recognition of reinstatement premiums for reinsurance; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its net income; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to restate its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

