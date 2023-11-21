CLIMATE ACTION 100+ ANNOUNCES NEW INVESTOR MEMBERS OF GLOBAL STEERING COMMITTEE

New members increase investor representation on the Steering Committee and expand the mix of geographic experience and expertise

Updates are part of the governance enhancements outlined for phase two of Climate Action 100+

Climate Action 100+ is an investor-led initiative and is co-ordinated by five investor networks

Tuesday, 21st November 2023 – Climate Action 100+, the world’s largest investor engagement initiative on climate change, has announced the expansion of its global Steering Committee with five new investor members.

The new investor members are:

Flora Wang , Head of Stewardship, Asia at Fidelity International (AIGCC)

Jane Karen Ho, Head of Stewardship for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management (AIGCC) – effective from January 2024

Alison Ewings , General Manager ESG at QIC (IGCC)

Alejandro Bujanos , Head of Sustainable Investing at Sura Mexico (PRI)

Valeria Piani , Head of Stewardship at Phoenix Group (IIGCC)

Peter Cashion CFA , Managing Investment Director of Sustainable Investments, CalPERS (Ceres)

About the global Steering Committee

The Steering Committee comprises the CEOs and Directors from the five investor networks – the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC), Ceres, Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) – and ten investor representatives.

Following the updated strategy for the initiative’s second phase and with the aim of increasing investor representation, each of the five investor networks can now appoint two investor representatives (previously only one).

In recognition of the global nature of the initiative and the different priorities and conditions for company engagements in each region, the roles of Steering Committee chair and vice chair rotate every 12 months between different regional representatives. The investor representative term length is 3.5 years with one renewal of a further 3.5 years.

Supporting quotes from new Steering Committee members:

Flora Wang, Head of Stewardship, Asia, at Fidelity International, and global Steering Committee member:

“Climate change is the most significant long-term systemic risk facing our investee companies and our communities. I am pleased to join the Climate Action 100+ initiative as steering committee member, to help drive further action on climate change. This new role complements my focuses on active engagement. At Fidelity International, our approach to sustainable investing focuses on fundamental investment research supported by our proprietary sustainability ratings and tools. Through these tools and active engagement, we aim to ensure that the decarbonisation of our investment portfolios is aligned to the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Jane Karen Ho, Head of Stewardship for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management and global Steering Committee member:

“Investors need to step up to ensure systemically important corporate emitters move swiftly to address climate risks and seize investment opportunities that will be created in the transition to net zero.

“At BNP Paribas Asset Management, we continue to focus on a just energy transition through our engagement with companies, while also engaging and voting to express our expectations for portfolio companies and continuing our policy engagement work.

“I am delighted to be appointed to Climate Action 100+’s Steering Committee to represent the Asia investor view and I look forward to working closely with the investor networks and fellow investor representatives on the Committee.”

Alison Ewings, General Manager ESG at QIC International and global Steering Committee member: “In this next phase of Climate Action 100+, investors will be expecting heavy emitting companies to make demonstrable and meaningful progress in delivering their climate commitments. We know these approaches will vary across regions and industries and require different forms of engagement, but all will need to focus on delivering real reductions in net emissions.

Therefore, I am pleased for this invitation onto the Steering Committee and I’m looking forward to contributing perspectives on how to meet the challenges posed by this systemic risk.”

Valeria Piani, Head of Stewardship at Phoenix Group and global Steering Committee member:

“I’m delighted to be joining the Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee and to provide an asset owner’s perspective for the all-important second phase of the initiative. For long term investors who need to manage the financial risks and opportunities associated with climate change in connection with portfolio decarbonization goals, it’s imperative that we see companies move from disclosure towards action and the implementation of credible transition plans; I look forward to supporting this endeavour in collaboration with other experts in the industry.”

Peter Cashion CFA, Managing Investment Director of Sustainable Investments at CalPERS and global Steering Committee member:

“I am excited to join the Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee in continuing the work toward greater global market sustainability and positive change for a resilient financial future. I look forward to working alongside my fellow committee members in encouraging North American focused companies to cut their emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy. Efforts to enhance corporate sustainability and advance net-zero initiatives are imperative to fulfilling our fiduciary duty and ensuring enduring financial security for our plan beneficiaries and their families.”

—

Following the new appointments, Seiji Kawazoe, Global Initiative Fellow at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, will be stepping down in December 2023 as the investor representative for AIGCC, but will remain on the Asia Advisory Committee for the initiative. Simiso Nzima, Managing Investment Director of Global Equity at CalPERS for Ceres, will also be stepping down.

The full list of Steering Committee members for 2024 are as follows: David Atkin, Chief Executive Officer at Principles for Responsible Investment; Alejandro Bujanos, Head of Sustainable Investing at Sura Mexico; Alison Ewings, General Manager ESG at QIC; Andrew Gray, Director of ESG and Stewardship at AustralianSuper; Jane Karen Ho, Head of Stewardship for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management; François Humbert, Lead Engagement Manager at Generali Insurance Asset Management (Generali Group); Mindy Lubber, Chief Executive Officer and President at Ceres; Stephanie Maier, Global Head of Sustainable and Impact Investment at GAM Investments; Rebecca Mikula-Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Investor Group on Climate Change and Investor Group on Climate Change; Stephanie Pfiefer, Chief Executive Officer at Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change; Valeria Piani, Head of Stewardship at Phoenix Group; and Peter Cashion, Managing Investment Director of Sustainable Investments at CalPERS. Richard Proudlove, Director of Corporate Engagement at Investor Group on Climate Change; Anne Simpson, Global Head of Sustainability at Franklin Templeton; Flora Wang, Director of Sustainable Investment at Fidelity International.