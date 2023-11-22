Việt Nam ready to support Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship 2024: minister

VIETNAM, November 22 - HÀ NỘI — Foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn spoke highly of the preparations made by Laos for the ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 and emphasised that Việt Nam is ready to support Laos in successfully taking over the role.

He told Saleumxay Kommasith, Laos’ deputy prime minister and foreign minister, while the two chaired the tenth Việt Nam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

The two ministers had an extensive and substantive exchange, focusing on reviewing bilateral cooperation, preparing for high-level foreign affairs activities between the two countries in the future, and discussing measures to continue to promote cooperation between the two ministries of foreign affairs.

Both sides expressed their joy at the steady and effective progress in all fields between Việt Nam and Laos in recent times. Political trust continues to be strengthened with many delegation exchanges and high-level contacts at different levels, creating a solid foundation and direction for the overall bilateral relationship.

Intensified security and defence cooperation has contributed to maintaining security and stability in each country, they said.

They agreed that economic cooperation has seen more positive, substantive and effective changes.

In the first ten months of 2023, the bilateral trade turnover reached more than US$1.3 billion. Many key projects have been put into operation.

The countries have fostered cooperation in education and training, human resource development, and strengthened communications among the young generation about the great relationship, special solidarity and partnership between Việt Nam and Laos.

The two ministers highly appreciated the ministerial-level cooperation developed on the basis of the cooperation agreement between the two foreign ministries for the 2021-25 period.

They also agreed to continue maintaining and promoting periodic cooperation mechanisms such as the action programme to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation for the 2020-25 period; cooperation programme to train and foster officials working in foreign affairs and international integration.

The two sides informed each other about each country's foreign policy, and affirmed to continue to proactively share information, exchange views and coordinate stances at all channels and levels, contributing to improving international position of each country.

The two sides agreed to closely coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, especially in ASEAN and Mekong sub-region cooperation mechanisms as well as advocate ASEAN's common stance on strategic issues in the region, including the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) issue. VNS