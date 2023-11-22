Alchip Unveils Industry’s First Automotive ASIC Design Platform

Meets Autonomous Driving ASIC Demands

Kawasaki, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Ltd. today rolled out the semiconductor industry’s first Automotive ASIC platform at the Design Solutions Forum 2023. The platform targets the specialized needs of the global automotive industry.

The Automotive platform streamlines the ASIC design needs of global automotive IC module and component manufacturers, as well as automotive companies themselves. Alchip saw significant pre-announcement interest from companies across Europe, Japan, the United States and Asia.

The platform consists of six modules: Design for Autonomous Driving (AD)/ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Design for Safety, Design for Test, Design for Reliability, Automotive Chip Sign-off, and Automotive Chip Manufacturing (MFG) Service.

Design for AD/ADAS is the platform’s starting point. Its Ultra-scale design capabilities integrates Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) into the smallest possible die size, while meeting aggressive higher performance and lower power consumption required by automotive applications.

The Design for Safety module follows the ISO26262 pre-scribed flow that includes required isolated TMR/Lock-Step design methodology. The module also features an experienced safety manager and includes the mandated Development Interface Agreement (DIA) that defines the relationship between the manufacturer and the supplier throughout the entire automotive safety lifecycle and activities.

Design for Reliability includes enhanced Electromigration (EM) as part of silicon lifecycle management. It also covers AEC-Q grade IP sourcing and implementation.

The Automotive Chip Manufacturing Service works with IATF16949 approved manufacturing suppliers. Services include tri-temp testing by target AEC-Q grade, automotive wafer, automotive substrate, assembly and burn-in.

Design for Test capabilities support In System Test (IST) and MBIST/LBIST design, critical and redundancy logic for yield harvest, automotive-level ATPG coverage, and physical-aware ATPG.

The final sign-off module covers an aging library based on a customer mission profile, OD/UD/AVS/DVFS library support, and the final Design for Manufacturing sign-off.

“This is a huge step forward for ADAS and autonomous driving ASIC components and the global automotive electronics industry, said Johnny Shen, CEO of Alchip. “It will speed up the development and time-to-market of essential safety-critical ADAS applications, while significantly advancing the innovation with increasing complex autonomous driving implementation and features.”

Access to the new Automotive platform is available now through Alchip offices in Taipei, Silicon Valley, Yokohama, Shanghai, Penang, and its affiliate office in Israel.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

