Facial Tissue Market Insights 2023, Detailed Analysis of Top Vendors with Regional Outlook and Demand to 2030 | Hengan

The Facial Tissue Market size is expected to reach US$ 21.96 billion by 2030, from US$ 13.41 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Facial tissues are portable and disposable papers or nonwoven fabrics used to wipe or blow nasal discharges from the nose. They are commonly used for cleaning or drying the face and blowing the nose.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing demand for convenience products among working professionals and millennials is expected to drive the growth of the facial tissue market over the forecast period. Facial tissues offer mess-free and hygienic solution for cleaning face and nose on-the-go which is fueling its adoption. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of common colds and flu along with rising air pollution levels globally is leading to higher incidence of runny nose and sneezing thereby augmenting the market growth. Facial tissues are widely used during cold season in developed regions which accounts for major share of the market.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Kimberly-Clark
★ Procter & Gamble
★ Hengan
★ Vinda
★ C&S
★ WEPA
★ Asia Pulp & Paper
★ Metsa Tissue
★ CMPC Tissue
★ KP Tissue
★ Cascades
★ SCA
★ Sofidel
★ Clearwater Paper
★ Georgia Pacific
★ First Quality
★ Empresas CMPC
★ APP
★ Kruger Products
★ Unicharm
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type
✦ Box Facial Tissue
✦ Pocket Facial Tissue
✦ Cube Facial Tissue
✦ Others (e.g. bundle pack, jumbo roll)
By Technology
✦ Airlaid Facial Tissue
✦ Conventional Dry Creped Facial Tissue
✦ Wet Creped Facial Tissue
✦ Others (e.g. structured, uncreped)
By Application
✦ Personal Use
✦ Commercial Use
Regional Analysis:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
✦ Facial Tissue Market Drivers: Increasing Cases of Common Cold and Influenza Boosting Demand for Facial Tissues
The incidence rate of common cold and influenza has increased significantly across the globe over the past few years. According to recent reports by the World Health Organization, an estimated 1 billion cases of common cold occur annually only in the United States. Facial tissues are the most commonly used disposable product for cleaning nose and wiping face during cold, flu and other similar illnesses. Therefore, the rising frequency of such diseases has directly translated into higher sales of facial tissues. Companies are launching various promotional campaigns highlighting the importance and benefits of using facial tissues, especially during winters and flu seasons, to further raise awareness among general public. This is supporting the growth of the facial tissue market.
✦ Growing Focus on Personal Hygiene and Cleanliness Fueling Market Expansion
Maintaining proper personal hygiene and cleanliness has become increasingly important worldwide with growing health and wellness trends. Facial tissues conform to hygienic standards and help people keep their hands, face and environment clean on the go. Moreover, anti-bacterial facial tissues also act as a barrier against germs and prevent spread of illnesses. Major facial tissue manufacturers are launching innovative anti-viral and sanitary tissue varieties to capitalize on burgeoning hygiene-conscious consumer base. Rising disposable incomes in developing regions allow people to spend more on healthcare and essential hygiene products like facial tissues. This growing focus on hygiene is propelling the global facial tissue market forward.
✦ Facial Tissue Market Restrain: Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices Pose Challenges
Facial tissues are primarily made from wood pulp-based materials whose prices depend on availability of pulpwood and fluctuate frequently depending on various global economic and environmental factors. Prices of key raw materials used in facial tissues like virgin fiber, recycled fiber and latex binders display significant volatility due to changing market conditions. Any increase in raw material costs directly impacts the production cost of facial tissues for manufacturers. With thin margins in the market, companies are often unable to fully pass on high raw material costs to the customers, which squeeze their profits. Moreover, growing uncertainties regarding sustainable sourcing of virgin pulpwood due to deforestation also poses supply issues. These fluctuations and uncertainties associated with raw material procurement pose major challenges for the stable growth of the facial tissue market.
✦ Facial Tissue Market Opportunity: Rising Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Offerings
There is a steep rise in consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products globally in the backdrop of worsening environmental pollution and natural resource depletion. This change in buying behavior also extends to the facial tissue sector. Leading companies now recognize opportunities to leverage sustainability to gain competitive advantages. They are investing in developing facilities with reduced carbon footprint and utilizing more recycled content, agricultural or bamboo-based fibers in tissues to lower dependence on virgin wood pulp. For example, Kimberly-Clark's Kleenex Eco-Comfort facial tissues contain at least 50% recycled paper content. Growing demand for such environment-friendly options presents lucrative scope for facial tissue players to expand their market outreach and bolster brand reputation through sustainable innovations.
✦ Facial Tissue Market Trend: Increasing Adoption of Premium and Designer Tissues
Currently, a noticeable market trend is the increasing demand for premium and designer facial tissues across both residential and commercial sectors. Unlike regular tissues, premium varieties offer extra softness, resilience and absorbency. They come packaged in attractive boxes or gift sets with trendy designs and aromatherapy offerings. The emergence of premium tissues has been majorly fueled by rising spending power of urban populations and changing consumer lifestyles. Luxury tissue manufacturers adopt advanced technologies and unique ingredients like flower and plant extracts, essential oils to provide premium sensory experience. Popular premium tissue brands have successfully positioned their products as a style statement. This transition toward premiumization reflects positively on the overall development of the global facial tissue industry. Players are innovating to expand their premium tissue lineups catering to niche customer segments.
Key Questions:
• Who are the key market players?
• Which region dominates the market in terms of market share?
• What are the latest trends in the Facial Tissue Market?
• How are legal and regulatory factors impacting the market?
• What marketing and advertising strategies are employed by businesses in the market?
• What are the consumer preferences and buying behaviors in the market?
• What is the future outlook and growth potential of the market
Some of the Major Points of TOC Cover:
Chapter 1: Techniques & Scope
1.1 Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters
1.3 Information Sources
Chapter 2: Latest Trends Summary
2.1 Regional trends
2.2 Product trends
2.3 End-use trends
2.4 Business trends
Chapter 3: Facial Tissue Industry Insights
3.1 Industry fragmentation
3.2 Industry landscape
3.3 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological and Innovative Landscape
Chapter 4: Facial Tissue Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 Company Overview
5.2 Financial elements
5.3 Product Landscape
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Systematic Outlook
Chapter 6: Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 7: Research Methodology
Chapter 8: Contact (Continue . . .)
