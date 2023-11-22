Global Organic Pea Protein Market Reaches USD 414.2 million in 2022, Anticipates 12.2% CAGR from 2023-2029

Organic Pea Protein Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Organic Pea Protein “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Organic Pea Protein market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The organic pea protein market is expected to grow at 12.2 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1167.20 million by 2029 from USD 414.2 million in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Axiom Foods Inc., The Scoular Company, Roquette Frères, Farbest Brands, Nutri-Pea Limited, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Glanbia plc, Prinova Group LLC, and The Green Labs LLC

Industry Development:

March 14, 2023; Scoular announced that it would recommission the former sunflower crush plant outside of Goodland that it had purchased in 2021. The Nebraska-based agribusiness had made an investment to retrofit the facility to crush both soybeans and canola. Up to 40 new jobs were to be created in Goodland, located in northwest Kansas. The facility was expected to begin operations in fall 2024.

March 8, 2023; Nepra Foods Inc. and Scoular announced a manufacturing and distribution partnership for specialized plant-based ingredients. The partnership entailed co-development and collaboration on sales and marketing between the two companies. The co-branded partnership focused on new product development, utilizing Nepra’s innovative research and development team, along with specialty ingredients from both companies. The partnership also provided Scoular access to offer Nepra products through Scoular’s global supply chain network, which was beneficial to both companies.

Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation:

Organic Pea Protein Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Organic Pea Protein Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Nutritional Supplements

Beverages

Meat Extenders & Analogs

Snacks & Bakery Products

Organic Pea Protein Market By Form, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Dry

Liquid

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The North America organic pea protein market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing demand for plant-based protein products and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic and natural products. The region has a well-established food and beverage industry that is actively adopting organic pea protein as an alternative to animal-based protein sources. The nutritional supplement segment is expected to be the largest application segment, driven by the growing demand for plant-based protein supplements among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. The beverage segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for plant-based milk alternatives. The United States is expected to dominate the North America organic pea protein market, owing to the presence of major players, a growing health and wellness trend, and an increasing preference for plant-based diets. Canada is also expected to witness significant growth due to a rising vegan population and an increasing demand for organic and natural products. However, the high cost of organic pea protein compared to conventional protein sources and the availability of alternative plant-based protein sources could restrain market growth.

