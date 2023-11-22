Car T Cell Therapy Market Present Scenario, Industry Analysis by Size, Share and Forecast |Pfizer, Fate Therapeutics
CAR T cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9 % during the forecast period 2023-2030BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Car T cell therapy is an immunotherapy treatment for some cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. It involves collecting a patient’s T cells and genetically modifying them to attack cancer cells through chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These engineered T cells are then infused back into the patient to induce an immune response against cancerous tumors and cells.
Market Dynamics:
The Car T cell therapy market is driven by the increasing incidence of various types of cancers globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and approximately 10 million deaths in 2020 were due to cancer. The other driver is the innovations and advancements in CAR T cell therapy like new targets and dual targeted CAR T therapies. These advancements expand the application of Car T cell therapy to other types of cancers which is fueling market growth.
Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report at: - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/102
Market Drivers Behind Growing Car T Cell Therapy Market Adoption
The rising prevalence of cancer is boosting the demand for novel and advanced treatment options like Car T Cell Therapy. According to WHO, cancer burden has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. As conventional treatment methods have limitations, researchers are focusing on immunotherapy to achieve long term remission. Car T Cell therapy is emerging as a promising treatment approach that is able to induce complete and durable responses in patients with blood cancers.
Increasing FDA approvals and commercialization of Car T Cell Therapy drugs is another key factor fueling the market growth. In 2017, YESCARTA and KYMRIAH were the first CAR T cell therapies to be approved in the US for treatment of certain types of lymphoma and leukemia. Since then multiple pipeline candidates are under clinical development and evaluation. As more drugs receive regulatory clearances, their availability and adoption will witness an upward trend globally. This expanding product pipeline signifies huge therapeutic potential of the technology.
List of TOP Players in Market Report are: –
◘ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
◘ Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
◘ Novartis AG
◘ CARsgenTherapeutics Co. Ltd
◘ Aurora Biopharma
◘ Legend Biotech
◘ Gilead Sciences Inc.
◘ Pfizer Inc.
◘ bluebird bio Inc.
◘ Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.
◘ Mustang Bio
◘ Fate Therapeutics
Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Targeted Antigen:
CD19
BCMA
HER2
GD2
CD20
CD22
CD30
CD33
HER1
Others (CLDN18, etc.)
By Therapeutic Application:
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
Follicular Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma
Glioblastoma
Sarcoma
Neuroblastoma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Colorectal Cancer
Others (Gastric Cancer, etc.)
Market Restrain - High Treatment Cost of Car T Cell Therapy
While CAR T cell therapy shows tremendous promise, its affordability still remains a challenge that hinders wider market adoption. The approved therapies YESCARTA and KYMRIAH command an exorbitant price of $373,000 and $475,000 respectively per treatment cycle in the US. This is primarily due to complex manufacturing processes involving collection of patient's T cells, genetic engineering and culturing and costs associated with serious toxicities management. Such hefty price tags limit insurance coverage and patient access in regions with weak reimbursement policies. Even in developed markets, the National Health Services (NHS) in the UK denied coverage for KYMRIAH citing its steep price. Unless significant cost reductions are achieved through process optimization and standardized production methods, cost burden will continue to be a major market barrier.
Market Opportunity - Expanding Therapeutic Applications
Beyond hematological malignancies, CAR T Cell therapy holds immense potential to treat various solid tumors in future. Researchers are conducting clinical evaluations across different cancer types like prostate, lung, breast, colorectal and brain tumors with encouraging preliminary results. Some of the ongoing studies include use of CAR T cells against prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for prostate cancer. Another opportunity lies in development of allogeneic or off-the-shelf CAR T products which can overcome issues like product availability, costs related to patient individualization and manufacturing delays encountered with autologous therapies. Allogeneic CAR T cells derived from healthy donor cells can be mass produced and inventory stored for faster delivery. Their ability for “plug and play” administration without customization broadens the market scope.
Upcoming Trend - Enhancement of CAR T Cell Products through Modification and Combination Therapy
To maximize clinical benefits and minimize treatment related mortality risk from CAR T cells, researchers are attempting various next-generation product engineering strategies. Modifying extracellular domains or combining CAR T cells with immune checkpoint inhibitors is being explored. Another potential avenue is genetic engineering to arm CAR T cells with additional features like secreting immune stimulatory cytokines IL-12 or managing their proliferative capacity. Combination with targeted drugs is also underway to achieve synergistic anti-tumor activity. For example, one approach evaluates effects of administering CAR T cells along with PI3K inhibitors to improve their persistence and function in solid tumors. As these enhancement techniques advance, they can establish CAR T cell therapy as front-line rather than salvage treatment option across wider cancer indications.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical data - 2016-2021
The base year for estimation - is 2021
Estimated Year - 2023
Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030
This Car T Cell Therapy Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions:
◈What are the current global trends in the Car T Cell Therapy market, and will the market experience an increase or decrease in demand in the upcoming years?
◈ What is the expected demand for various product types within the Car T Cell Therapy market, and what are the emerging Market applications and trends?
◈ What are the projections for the global Car T Cell Therapy Market in terms of capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, market share, supply, consumption, import, and export?
◈ How will strategic developments shape the Market trajectory in the medium to long term?
◈ What factors contribute to the final price of Car T Cell Therapy , and what are the raw materials used in its manufacturing?
◈ What is the market's growth potential, particularly with the increasing adoption of Car T Cell Therapy in mining?
◈ What is the current and 2022 value of the global market, and who are the leading companies in this market?
◈ What recent Market trends can be leveraged to create additional revenue streams?
◈ What entry strategies, economic impact mitigation measures, and marketing channels should be considered for the Car T Cell Therapy Market?
Buy This Premium Report and Get Upto 25 % OFF: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/102
Summarized Extracts from TOC of Market Study
Chapter 1 Car T Cell Therapy Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Car T Cell Therapy
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Car T Cell Therapy industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Car T Cell Therapy Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Car T Cell Therapy Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Car T Cell Therapy Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Car T Cell Therapy Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
About Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn