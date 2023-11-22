Factana appoints Chief Growth Officer for leading the growth of Fogwing Industrial Cloud
EINPresswire.com/ -- Factana leading provider of innovative industrial solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Raj Gupta as its Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. In this newly established capacity, Mr. Gupta will be at the helm of driving growth for Fogwing Industrial Cloud, reporting directly to the Founder and contributing his wealth of experience and strategic vision to propel innovation within the organization.
Raj Gupta is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience in the technology sector. He has a proven track record of creating value and fostering business growth by spearheading IT solutions for Global 2000 Manufacturing, CPG, and retail clients, optimizing their business processes through innovation in Information Technologies.
Before joining Factana, Raj Gupta served as the President of R Systems, where he played a pivotal role in driving sales growth over a successful four-year tenure. Prior to that, he founded and successfully expanded several ventures, including Innovizant Inc, specializing in AI and Advanced Analytics, ultimately acquired by R Systems, and ProSoft Technology Group, focusing on ERP, E-Commerce, and EAI technology. Raj also contributed his expertise to prominent global system integrators such as Accenture, Deloitte, and TCS (CMC Ltd.) during the early stages of his career.
Raj Gupta holds a master's degree in computer applications from MNNIIT, Allahabad, India, and a Bachelor's in Math and Sciences from Rohtak University, India. He is an alumnus of Kellogg Management School, Northwestern University, IL, USA. Currently based in Dallas, USA, Raj Gupta's wealth of experience and commitment to excellence make him a valuable addition to Factana's leadership team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Raj Gupta as our Chief Growth Officer at Factana. His proven expertise in technology leadership, business growth, and innovation aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. Raj's leadership will play a key role in driving Factana's expansion and enhancing our position as a leader in the technology solutions industry," said Mr. Hariharan Ganesh founder and chief of Factana.
As Chief Growth Officer, Raj Gupta will be responsible for spearheading Factana's growth initiatives, exploring new market opportunities, and fostering strategic partnerships. His appointment reflects Factana's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients globally.
About Factana:
Factana is a leading solution provider specializing in cutting-edge Industrial IoT- and AI-based industrial solutions. At the core of Factana’s offerings lies the powerful Fogwing Industrial Cloud, which encompasses a comprehensive suite of products, including the Fogwing IIoT Platform, Fogwing Analytics Studio, Fogwing Asset+ CMMS, Fogwing MES, Fogwing Matrix, Fogwing Vision, Fogwing Edge Computing, Fogwing Eco Air Pollution Monitoring, and an array of other innovative solutions.
Embark on a journey of discovery through our range of Industrial Cloud solutions at www.fogwing.io. For any inquiries or further information, reach out to our dedicated Customer Success Team at sales@factana.com, or submit your query directly at https://www.fogwing.io/contact-us/
