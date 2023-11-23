PenCraft Book Awards announced its 2023 2nd Place Nonfiction Winners of the 7th Annual PenCraft Book Awards Competition
The 2023 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Competition proudly announces its nonfiction 2nd Place award winners.
A book award has the power to transform an author's career, making them stand out among their peers. A win expands an author's audience & the gold PenCraft Book Award Seal instills buyers' confidence.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PenCraft Book Awards announced the 2023 2nd Place Nonfiction Winners of the 7th Annual PenCraft Book Awards Competition. The Awards give recognition of the outstanding literary talents of established and emerging writers, illustrators, poets, and historians. The winners were chosen from a pool of 1120 book submissions by an independent panel of judges.
The PenCraft literary book award is an impartial, authoritative, and enduring honor for writers. Our purpose is to shine a spotlight on these talented individuals and provide a platform for their works to be discovered by book lovers everywhere. In the past seven years, we have made great strides towards achieving this goal, curating a "must-read" book list from our winning authors.
“Supporting our talented authors is our top priority. That's why we launched the PenCraft Book Awards almost a decade ago,” stated editor-in-chief David Hearne. “With these awards, we proudly recognize and honor the remarkable range of the Nonfictional work written by our talented authors.”
Throughout history, writers have played an essential role in society. Our nonfiction writers provide the world with books of history, science, biographies , autobiographies, memoirs, leadership, self-help, current affairs, politics, and more. Our list of winners is actually a curation of the best nonfiction books being written.
These nonfiction books created by our award-winning authors are their gift to the world.
OUR 2023 PENCRAFT BOOK AWARD 2ND PLACE NONFICTIONAL WINNERS ARE:
Christian - Nonfiction Peace, Joy and Love: Christmas Across Africa BY: Terry Lister
Christian - Devotion/Study Walk on Water BY: Deborah B. McDermet
Nonfiction - Animals Welcome to My World of Animal Communication and Healing BY: Maureen Rolls
Nonfiction - Biography My Maril BY: Terry Karger and Jay Margolis
Nonfiction – Sports Sport: a Stage for Life BY: Cristiana Pinciroli
Nonfiction - Education Helping Teen Moms Graduate BY: Christine Stroble
Nonfiction - Short Stories/Anthologies Black Boy's Blues: Funny Money BY: Ryan Hunter
Nonfiction - General The Future Normal BY: Rohit and Henry Bhargava and Coutinho-Mason
Nonfiction - Health - Medical The Stress Book BY: D. TERRENCE FOSTER, MD
Nonfiction - War Vietnam Combat BY: Robin Bartlett
Nonfiction - Religion/Phil. Riding with Ghosts, Angels, and the Spirits of the Dead BY: John Russell
Nonfiction - Parenting Mom On Wheels BY: Marjorie Aunos
Nonfiction - Autobiography Lifeline to a Soul BY: John McLaughlin
Nonfiction – Drama Barefoot In Hells Canyon BY: Bryan Gould
Nonfiction - Gov/Politics Schnooks, Crooks, Liars & Scoundrels BY: Gene Berardelli
Nonfiction - Business/Finance You Do You(ish) BY: Erin Hatzikostas
Nonfiction – Memoir Unlost BY: Cory Mortensen
Nonfiction - Relationships Problem Solver, Maximizing Your Strengths To Make Better Decisions BY: Cheryl Einh
Nonfiction - Grief Unshattered Grief BY: Michelle Cramer
Nonfiction - Self Help The 6 Phase Meditation Method BY: Vishen Lakhiani
Nonfiction - Historical/Cultural Understanding Superhero Comic Books BY: Alex Grand
Poetry/Music Lit Soul: My Journey back to faith BY: Jessi Hersey
Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, “Literature lies at the core of our comprehension of our role in the world, and it gives me immense joy to recognize the remarkable intellects, writers, and illustrators who have made exceptional contributions in the literary world. It's writers like our PenCraft Book Award Winners who hold the power to shape the future of the literary realm. We hope that our endorsement of their endeavors will inspire them to persist in their work.
In the vast sea of new books, it's easy for authors to fade into obscurity. In today's world, the journey to literary success is arduous and very solitary. However, winning a book award can be a game-changer, increasing visibility, credibility, and setting authors apart from the crowd. Winning a book award has the power to transform an author's career, making them stand out among their peers. The win helps expand an author's audience and instills confidence in buyers who choose a book adorned with the gold PenCraft Book Award Seal.
The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Its goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. Hundreds of nominated books are received for the competition, but only a small percentage win. Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are truly the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."
PenCraft Book Awards started with an idea—from an author in 2015 who felt it was unfair that many authors were excluded from numerous book competitions because of who published their book or the prohibitive entry fees. So he gathered a few people together and set up shop to launch a new company that would allow all authors to compete on the same level.
What PenCraft Book Awards would look like today was unknown, but the founders knew their commitment to empowering all authors to succeed—wouldn't change. Since then, PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial rewards for their creativity.
