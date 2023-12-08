A new travel agency for travelers in Seville

Submit Release
A new travel agency tailored for Israeli tourists has launched, specializing in personalized travel experiences to Seville, Spain.

SEVILLE, SPAIN, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Israeli Travel Agency Launches, Offering Customized Journeys to Seville, Spain

A travel agency that focuses exclusively on creating bespoke travel experiences for Israeli tourists to Seville, Spain. This innovative agency is offering tailor-made journeys that capture the essence of Seville's rich history, vibrant culture, and architecture.

Experiencing Seville’s Rich Cultural Tapestry

Catering to the specific interests and preferences of Israeli tourists, the agency specializes in designing personalized itineraries. From the Gothic Seville Cathedral to Santa Cruz, travelers will experience the city's most beloved treasures.

Bespoke Services for an Unforgettable Journey

The agency handles everything from flight arrangements to accommodations. Their in-depth knowledge of Seville allows them to recommend the flamenco shows and hidden gems of the city.

Safety and Comfort in Travel

Recognizing the importance of safe and comfortable travel, especially in the current global climate, the agency offers comprehensive travel insurance, health and safety advice, and around-the-clock support for all travelers.

Connecting with Seville's Heart

Beyond the usual tourist spots, the agency arranges experiences connecting Israeli travelers with Seville's local culture. These include culinary classes, visits to local artisan workshops, and guided historical tours, offering an immersive glimpse into the city's life, "the capital of Andalusia".

An Invitation to Discover Seville

The agency invites Israeli travelers to explore the city of Seville. With a focus on personalized service, cultural immersion, and traveler safety, they are the go-to choice for Israelis planning their Spanish getaway.

About the Agency

Travelers is a travel agency based in Ramat Hasharon, Israel, specializing in custom travel experiences to Seville, Spain, for Israeli tourists. Founded by Liron Katalan, the agency is committed to bridging cultural experiences and creating unforgettable travel memories.

Contact Information:

Travelers

Sokolov 40 Ramat Hasharon, Israel

+972-72-397-2262

info@travelers.co.il

https://www.seville.co.il

LIRON KATALAN
https://www.seville.co.il
+972 723972262
email us here

