EL Education 2023 National Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- EL Education, a K-12 education nonprofit, believes that the power to contribute to a better world motivates students. EL Education’s vision for public school is a place where children become great scholars and active citizens with the capacity to make a positive impact. EL Education helps kids recognize that they have the power to contribute and make change, not just in college and in their careers, but today, as students.
Better World Day project mini-documentaries, which will debut at the 2023 EL National Conference: ELevate in Denver, Colorado, from November 30 through December 2, are models of the kind of learning happening in hundreds of EL Education schools across the nation every day, where character development and scholarship are inextricably linked and equally important to achievement.
About EL Education
EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with educators to transform K-12 schools and districts into hubs of equitable opportunity. Guided by a multi-dimensional vision of student achievement, we support all students to cultivate their unique genius and contribute to a better world. EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education was founded in 1991 and currently reaches 1.1 million students in diverse communities across the country in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at ELEducation.org.
Trineka Greer
EL Education
