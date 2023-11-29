Neonode joins EVONOMY's Ecosystem, enhances Driver & In-cabin Monitoring capabilities available to Auto & Mobility OEMs
Neonode's MultiSensing® solution for In-Cabin applications will be featured in Evonomy's Ecosystem
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
We are happy to start this cooperation with Evonomy which will help us accelerate our efforts to connect and engage with OEMs and Tier-1s”DETROIT, MI, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software, and Neonode Inc., a leading provider of Sensing & Software solutions, announced that Neonode's MultiSensing solution will be featured in the Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand.
— Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode
By joining the Evonomy Ecosystem, the applications available to OEMs for in-cabin use will be further diversified, as Neonode's MultiSensing platform can perfect Driver & In-cabin Monitoring System (DMS/IMS) performance while enabling other use cases such as Gesture Control, Smart Seating, and AR-HUD (Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display) control. The MultiSensing platform is offered with a customizable Software Framework which streamlines the ability for OEMs to easily fine-tune and perfect bespoke features that optimize end-customer value and strengthen their brands.
"Evonomy is excited to engage with Neonode and highlight its MultiSensing® platform to OEMs which are rapidly adopting in-cabin perception solutions to improve occupant safety and provide a more connected experience", said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP & Head of Brands for EVONOMY Group. "The MultiSensing platform's diverse capability enables OEMs to accelerate feature development while simplifying the process of customizing and/or synchronizing the user experience across OEM brands."
“We are happy to start this cooperation with Evonomy which will help us accelerate our efforts to connect and engage with OEMs and Tier-1s,” stated Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode. “We are very proud of our MultiSensing solution and see several different use cases for this technology in both light and commercial vehicles as well as off-highway and industrial applications."
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.
ABOUT NEONODE
Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode’s technology is currently deployed in more than 90 million products and the company holds more than 100 patents worldwide. Neonode’s customer base includes some of the world’s best-known Fortune 500 companies in the Consumer Electronics, Office Equipment, Automotive, Elevator, and Interactive Kiosk markets.
NEONODE, the NEONODE logo, and MULTISENSING are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.
For more information please visit www.neonode.com
PR Team
EVONOMY Group
+1 313-284-5270
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn