Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,010 in the last 365 days.

SB724 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to create 49.45 (62) and 49.46 (2) (b) 24. of the statutes; Relating to: reimbursement of services to find and sustain housing under the Medical Assistance program. (FE)

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb724

You just read:

SB724 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-11-21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more