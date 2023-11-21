WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to renumber 5.07; to amend 7.60 (5); and to create 5.07 (2), 7.08 (13) and 13.94 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: postelection audits by the Legislative Audit Bureau and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb736
You just read:
SB736 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-11-21
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.