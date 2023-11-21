Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,016 in the last 365 days.

SB736 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to renumber 5.07; to amend 7.60 (5); and to create 5.07 (2), 7.08 (13) and 13.94 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: postelection audits by the Legislative Audit Bureau and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb736

You just read:

SB736 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-11-21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more