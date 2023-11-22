Tamil Eelam National Flag was Hoisted by a Mayor in Canada - TGTE
On this Tamil Eelam National Flag Day, let us remember our Maveerars. Tamil Eelam National Flag is a Testimony to the Sacrifices of Our Martyrs.
We will never forget the atrocities and human rights abuses of the Tamil genocide. We celebrate the resilience of the Tamil community.”BRAMPTON, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown
Mayor of Brampton in Canada Mr. Patrick Brown hoisted the Tamil Eelam National Flag to commemorate The Tamil Eelam National Flag Day today.
During this event Mayor Brown stated that "today, we gathered at Brampton City Hall to honour the 33rd Annual Tamil National Flag Day. Today and every day, we celebrate the resilience of the Tamil community and the contributions that Canadian Tamils have made in enriching our communities in Brampton and across the country. We will never forget the atrocities and human rights abuses of the Tamil genocide. We celebrate the resilience of the Tamil community."
This Special Event was chaired by Dr. Kumuthini Kunaratnam of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).
She stated in her opening remarks that:
"Today marked a momentous occasion as we came together to commemorate Tamil Eelam National Flag Day—a day laden with profound significance that echoed the unwavering spirit and resilience of our people. On this auspicious day, we took great pride in having hoisted the Tamil Eelam National Flag, a symbol carrying the weight of our Maveerers' sacrifices and embodying the determined aspirations of a nation that has confronted adversity with courage and unwavering determination."
"It was an honor to announce that the flag was raised by the Mayor of Brampton, the honorable Patrick Brown. Mayor Patrick Brown had tirelessly worked, advocated, and voiced the concerns of the Eelam Tamil people. The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Brown for his unwavering support."
"Today, we witnessed history in the making as our Tamil Eelam National Flag proudly flew over Brampton City Hall—an occasion granted permission by the city and marked by the esteemed presence of Mayor Patrick Brown, who hoisted the flag. We express our deepest appreciation to Mayor Patrick Brown for facilitating this momentous historical event, ensuring that this Tamil Eelam National Flag Day became an unforgettable chapter in the records of history."
"Thank you, Mayor Patrick Brown, for your dedication and commitment to our community, and for making today a milestone that will be cherished in the history books."
"Let us stand united in our commitment to justice, remembrance, and resilience. As we strive for an independent Tamil Eelam, let us tirelessly work towards shedding light on the truth, demanding accountability, and ensuring a future where justice, equality, and peace prevail."
"On this Tamil Eelam National Flag Day, let us remember our Maveerars, honor our people and land, and collectively envision a future where our national flag proudly flutters over an independent Tamil Eelam."
Watch: https://youtu.be/pCVP0WmFAKQ
