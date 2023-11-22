Klean Industries and Earendel Solar Energy Announce Collaboration to Advance Green Hydrogen Projects

Klean Industries - Partners with Earendel Solar Energy to build solar to hydrogen projects.

Earendel Solar Energy and Klean Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing green hydrogen projects.

This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in our commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions to spur hydrogen-based logistics centers, contributing to a more sustainable future.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc (“Klean”), a leading equipment manufacturer and project developer with know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, and Earendel Solar Energy AB (“Earendel”), a pioneer in solar energy solutions, are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing green hydrogen projects.This strategic alliance harnesses the unique strengths of both organizations, combining Klean’s expertise in innovative hydrogen solutions with Earendel’s cutting-edge solar energy technologies. The collaboration aims to propel the development and deployment of green hydrogen initiatives, driving sustainable solutions for a carbon-neutral future.Both parties recognize the critical importance of green hydrogen in the transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable, and decarbonized energy landscape. Through this partnership, Klean and Earendel will leverage their complementary capabilities to accelerate the production, storage, and utilization of hydrogen for mobility applications and commercial and eco-industrial green energy parks."This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in our commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions," said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO at Klean Industries Inc. "By combining our expertise with Earendel Solar Energy’s innovative solar energy technologies, we aim to significantly enhance the production and utilization of green hydrogen hubs to spur hydrogen-based logistics centers, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. Earendal’s rooftop solar solutions enable renewable energy from logistic warehouses to feed into electrolyzers which convert water into green hydrogen for use in class 8 fuel cell electric trucks ."The synergy between Klean and Earendel not only strengthens the development of green hydrogen projects but also amplifies the value and benefits for their respective clients. This partnership will offer clients access to comprehensive and efficient solutions, enabling them to adopt and integrate green hydrogen technologies seamlessly into their operations."We are excited about the prospects this collaboration brings," expressed Alexander Zinnert, Co-founder, and Chairman of Earendel Solar Energy AB. "Together with Klean Industries, we are poised to drive innovation and create scalable, sustainable solutions for the production of green hydrogen. This collaboration will not only benefit our organizations but will also provide enhanced value and opportunities for our clients."The collaboration between Klean and Earendel underlines a shared commitment to sustainability and underscores the potential for transformative advancements in the green hydrogen sector.About Earendel Solar Energy ABEarendel Solar Energy is a pioneering company specializing in solar energy solutions. Committed to driving sustainable energy practices, Earendel Solar Energy develops cutting-edge technologies for a cleaner and greener future.For more information, visit www.earendelsolarenergy.com About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined know-how in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks ("rCB"), and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our knowledge and skillfulness provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.For more information, visit www.kleanindustries.com * LinkedIn ~ www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries * YouTube ~ www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries * Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries * Instagram ~ www.instagram.com/kleanindustries * Twitter ~ www.twitter.com/kleanindustries CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609

