eLearning Partners Release the “Jonny and Hector Show" Podcast

eLearning Partners releases the "Jonny and Hector Show,” aiming to inspire entrepreneurs to own their businesses instead of being owned by their businesses.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated podcast "Jonny and Hector Show," created by the co-founders of eLearning Partners, premiered on November 28th, coinciding with Jonny Havey's birthday.

Jonny Havey and Hector Simoudis, the minds behind eLearning Partners, bring their diverse backgrounds and experiences to the podcast. Hector, born and raised in the Middle East, grew up with dyslexia and learning differences. He moved to the US to attend Landmark High School, and the University of Denver, where he met Jonny, his co-host.

Jonny Havey, born Coloradan, an ultrarunner, Pelotonian, yogi, and adventurer, has a unique perspective on achieving work-life balance. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the "Jonny and Hector Show."

"This podcast is one of the highest-production projects I've worked on, and I've directed movies before. We're so excited to share it with our listeners and hope it inspires entrepreneurs tired of working 100-hour weeks." – Jonny Havey.

Produced by Berkeley-certified podcast producer Tetiana Furmanchuk, each episode uncovers practical strategies to help business owners achieve a fulfilling life while thriving in their businesses. Whether you’re tired of overworking yourself while neglecting other areas of your life or looking for ways to diversify your revenue streams, this podcast is for you.

"It can be vulnerable to share some of your deepest secrets and stories you may not be proud of, but those are the points where all of us can connect around our shared humanity." – remarked Hector Simoudis.

The podcast is available on all major podcasting platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts and eLearning Partner’s YouTube channel in a video format.

About eLearning Partners

eLearning Partners is a top-rated training video production company in Denver, CO. The company focuses on creating learner-centric eLearning programs, including online courses and employee training. eLearning Partners has consulted and developed eLearning for notable companies such as Disney, CoStar, World Health Organization, Modernblkgirl, Urban Ed Academy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WeWork, GeoTol, and InitiativeOne.