Revival Gold Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce voting results for the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held on November 21st, 2023, in Toronto.



A total of 42,292,661 common shares representing 40.7% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of Directors as follows:

Director Nominees Votes For % of Votes Cast Wayne Hubert 35,139,994 99.2% Hugh Agro 35,112,709 99.8% Robert Chausse 35,123,409 99.8% Maura Lendon 35,086,909 99.7% Michael Mansfield 32,313,509 91.8% Larry Radford 35,136,709 99.8% Tim Warman 35,100,009 99.7%



Following the AGM, Revival Gold re-appointed Wayne Hubert as Chairman of the Board, Robert Chausse as Audit Committee Chair, Maura Lendon as Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Chair, Larry Radford as Technical, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee Chair, and Tim Warman as Compensation Committee Chair.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. The Project benefits from extensive existing infrastructure and is the subject of a recent Preliminary Feasibility Study for the potential restart of open pit heap leach gold production operations.

Since reassembling the Beartrack-Arnett land position in 2017, Revival Gold has made one of the largest new discoveries of gold in the United States in the past decade. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact: Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Melisa Armand, Manager, Investor Relations, telephone: (416) 366-4100 or email: info@revival-gold.com.

