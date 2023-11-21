Submit Release
Perseus Mining Annual General Meeting Results

Perth, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Perth, Western Australia/November 22, 2023/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on November 21, 2023 at 4pm AWST. All five resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. Details are set out on the attachment.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM 		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

