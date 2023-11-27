"Brain, Not Bone Alone" Clears Pathways in California

The neurological benefits of chiropractic care

California Embraces 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' Approach: Chiropractic Adjustments Illuminate Neurological Benefits Alongside Musculoskeletal Care.

The 'Got Milk?' moment for Chiropractic” — Dr. Elizabeth Hoefer

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractors across California were recently introduced to a revolutionary concept that's reshaping their profession's public perception: "Brain, Not Bone Alone." Debuted at the California Chiropractic Association (CalChiro) annual convention on November 18th, the initiative has already sparked a palpable buzz among chiropractic professionals committed to holistic patient care.

Dr. Barbara Eaton, one of the masterminds behind "Brain, Not Bone Alone" and the 2019 Chiropractor of the Year, proudly witnessed the chiropractic community's enthusiastic reception of the program. Designed to advance the understanding of chiropractic's role in neurological health, the initiative underscores the importance of maintaining clear neuropathways for optimal brain function.

"The air was electric with realization and possibility of this unifying message," said Eaton, reflecting on the event's success. "Brain, Not Bone Alone galvanizes our communication of the neurological benefits of chiropractic adjustments in conjunction with the traditional focus on musculoskeletal health."

The California launch is just the beginning. Chiropractors and Associations are joining the initiative's inertia, considering its adoption to unify and enhance the message similar to what "Got Milk?" has done for milk consumption, and leverages cognitive neuroscience, SAAS, and engagement marketing performed for the local chiropractor and collaborated with tens of thousands of chiropractors nationwide.

Dr. Elizabeth Hoefer, President of CalChiro, commented on the weekend's events: "It's clear that 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' has tapped into a deep current within our community. We're excited about the direction this movement will take our profession – focusing on the brain-body connection is the future of chiropractic care. I’ve employed the framework directly myself for more than a year and it’s helped to double my practice in a single year!"

Members who joined the co-op over the weekend have already begun to leverage the comprehensive suite of marketing tools and educational resources designed to convey the initiative's message. Early feedback points to a surge in both patient interest and professional engagement as chiropractors free themselves from self marketing and focus on Brain Health.

A three-year commitment from its members, "Brain, Not Bone Alone" is poised for long-term influence on the chiropractic field. The initiative promises sustained development of practices and professional acumen, ensuring that member chiropractors will be at the forefront of holistic health care.

"This is a seminal moment," Eaton adds. "We're not just riding a wave of excitement; we're part of a profound shift in holistic health care that starts right here, right now, with our chiropractors and for the public."

All chiropractors are encouraged to embrace of this groundbreaking cooperative. To learn more about "Brain, Not Bone Alone," visit www.brainnotbone.com or contact Lyle Evansiano at pfc@brain-centric.com

