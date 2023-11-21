Abaxx Closes CAD$30.7 Million Financing and Terminates ATM Program

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated April 26, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 4, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 23, 2023 (the “Financing”). The Financing consisted of the issuance of 5,338,866 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company at a price of CAD $5.75 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $30,698,480.

The proceeds of the Financing are expected to enable Abaxx to complete its final applications for “recognized market operator” and “approved clearing house” licenses for Abaxx Exchange Pte. Ltd. (“Abaxx Exchange”) and Abaxx Clearing Pte. Ltd. (“Abaxx Clearing”), respectively, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and provide working capital and funds for general corporate purposes through the launch of its exchange. No finder’s fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Financing.

“Abaxx welcomes this new funding from some of the world’s largest institutional investors and top commodity infrastructure portfolio managers,” said Josh Crumb, CEO of Abaxx. “Upon closing of this placement, the Company now has the backing and the capital certainty to proceed to the final licensing of our Exchange and Clearinghouse in Singapore. On behalf of the Abaxx board of directors, I would like to welcome our new institutional shareholders from Canoe Financial, K2 Asset Management and the multiple additional leading global institutional investors who participated in the placement.”

A total of 3,665,218 Shares issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Financing is subject to final acceptance of Cboe Canada.

Termination of ATM Program

The Company also wishes to announce that it has terminated its “at-the-market” equity offering program relating to sales of common shares (“ATM Program”) with BMO Capital Markets, as sales agent. The ATM Program was originally announced on April 26, 2023. Upon termination, the Company is expected to have no further obligations related to the ATM Program.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development-stage financial software and market infrastructure company creating proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces. The Company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management in the majority-owned Abaxx Commodity Exchange (Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd.) - a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a “recognized market operator” and “approved clearing house” with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is a founding shareholder in Base Carbon Inc. and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media.

