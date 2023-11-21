SiTime to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced that SiTime’s chief executive officer, Rajesh Vashist, and Beth Howe, chief financial officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference on Monday, December 4

Location: The Lotte Palace Hotel – New York, NY

Fireside chat is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. EST

Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 7

Location: The Palace Hotel – San Francisco, CA

Fireside chat is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. PST

A live and archived webcast of the company’s fireside chat session at each conference will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Beth Howe

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com