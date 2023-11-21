Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,318 in the last 365 days.

SiTime to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced that SiTime’s chief executive officer, Rajesh Vashist, and Beth Howe, chief financial officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference on Monday, December 4
Location: The Lotte Palace Hotel – New York, NY
Fireside chat is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. EST

Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 7
Location: The Palace Hotel – San Francisco, CA
Fireside chat is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. PST

A live and archived webcast of the company’s fireside chat session at each conference will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SiTime to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more