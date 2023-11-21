Submit Release
Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit, Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA
Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors. Additionally, Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat format at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. The fireside chat presentation will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Bank of America 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference, Boca Raton, FL
Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Thursday, November 30, 2023 – UBS 2023 Industrials Summit, Manalapan, FL
Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Monday, December 4, 2023 – UBS 2023 Global Media and Communications Conference, New York, NY
Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel at 12:00 p.m. ET available to live attendees titled “Fiber to the Home: What Does the Competitive Fiber Footprint Look Like in 5 Years?”

About Dycom Industries, Inc.
Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171


