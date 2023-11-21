The standards under the rule include: The information uses consumer-friendly language and terms that are easily understandable. The audio information in the major statement is at least as understandable as the audio information in the rest of the ad. In ads in TV format, the information is presented concurrently using both audio and text (dual modality); to achieve dual modality, (1) Either the text displays the verbatim key terms or phrases from the corresponding audio, or the text displays the verbatim complete transcript of the corresponding audio; and (2) The text is displayed for a sufficient duration to allow it to be read easily. (For purposes of this standard, the duration is considered sufficient if the text display begins at the same time and ends at approximately the same time as the corresponding audio.) In ads in TV format, the information in text is formatted so the information can be read easily. The ad does not include audio or visual elements when the major statement is presented that can interfere with understanding the major statement.