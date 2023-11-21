Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security strengthens cooperation with Chinese People's Armed Police

VIETNAM, November 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm on Tuesday received Chief of Staff of the Chinese People's Armed Police Zhou Jianguo in Hà Nội.

Minister Lâm said that the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has been developing fruitfully and effectively thanks to trusted cooperation in politics, economy, defence, security, culture, social affairs and people-to-people exchanges.

Defence and security cooperation is the pillar and a "bright spot" in the overall relationship between the two countries, making an important contribution to peace, prosperity, and development in the world and the region, he said.

To further develop the cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese People's Armed Police, Lâm proposed the two sides promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, and study, build, and soon sign a cooperation agreement in fields where the two sides have the same functions and tasks to create a legal framework to implement specific cooperation activities.

He also suggested the two sides study and support the organisation of training courses for officers in areas, including counterterrorism, anti-protest, and anti-riot; share experience; hold joint exercises; coordinate to solve common problems such as search and rescue; and organise cultural exchanges, martial arts performances, or sports activities.

On this occasion, Lâm asked Zhou to convey his sincere regards and invitation to Commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Sen. Lt. Gen. Wang Chunning to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

For his part, Zhou affirmed that China attaches great importance to the long-standing traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed his hope that the relationship between the two Parties, two countries, and two agencies will develop stably and effectively, particularly the cooperation between the Chinese People's Armed Police and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security. — VNS