Tomu, Inc. Announces New Prefab Lodging Offerings and Updates At Their 2024 Preview
DC-Area hospitality enablement company unveiled new prefab lodging products and updates, reinforcing its commitment to empowering aspiring hosts and hoteliers.
These updates reaffirm our commitment to not just sustainable lodging construction, but to creating additional solutions that support the broader needs of those within hospitality.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, DC & HAGERSTOWN, MD – Tomu, Inc., a sustainability-focused hospitality enablement company, revealed new prefab lodging offerings and product updates during their 2024 Preview press event held last week. The new offerings reinforce Tomu's commitment to providing more holistic support to hosts and hoteliers of all sizes in the hospitality industry and helping lower the financial barriers to entry into ownership. The announcements focused on three key updates:
— Chris Osaka, Chief Executive Officer of Tomu, Inc.
1. New Villa Collection Enhancements: All existing models in the pre-designed Villa Collection will transition to Tomu’s second- generation modular architecture system for 2024. Each model gains additional square footage and improved space utilization. The updates also provide additional personalization options and greater transport efficiency for lower shipping costs.
-- The Tomu Studio Villa (starting at $145,000) increases to 506 Sq Ft from 480 Sq Ft
-- The Tomu 1-Bedroom Villa (starting at $235,000) increases to 874 Sq Ft from 864 Sq Ft
-- The Tomu Studio Villa (starting at $325,000) increases to 1380 SF from 1344 Sq Ft
Tomu’s Villa Collection are the company’s standardized models available to the public with no minimum order requirements. As a limited time offer, Tomu is offering customers who lock-in their 2023 pricing by placing a fully-refundable 10% deposit by November 30th a $10,000 credit toward option packages, add-on appliances, and furniture. Learn more at tomuhaus.com/villas.
2. New Villa Collection Model: The new Tomu Junior Villa joins the pre-designed Villa Collection as the smallest option within Tomu’s prefab lodging offering. Featuring a main space able to fit a king-size bed, full bathroom with walk-in shower, and kitchenette in 253 Sq Ft, the new model was designed for more diverse applications, from residential ADUs to more prototypical guest room layouts. Its single-module construction means the model arrives fully complete and can be installed within a day. A variant floor plan will also be available to commercial clients for Bespoke Projects that can be used to create adjoined multi-unit guest room blocks.
Starting at $85,000 for the pre-designed Villa Collection version, the Junior Villa will be available for waitlist reservations immediately with first deliveries beginning in Q1 of 2024. Tomu is offering customers who place their fully refundable 10% deposit by December 31st a $5,000 credit toward option packages and furniture.
3. New Membership-Based Procurement Platform: Launching in 2024, Tomu+ (Tomu Plus) will be a new resource allowing members to procure property essentials, from furniture and appliances to décor and linens, at prices below retail. The service, previously exclusive to Tomu unit purchasers, will now be a more broadly accessible platform to new subscribing members.
The Tomu+ beta will begin opening to current followers of Tomu’s email and social channels who join the waitlist beginning in December 2023 with the broader public rollout following in Q1 2024.
"Our mission is about understanding and addressing the unique challenges our clients face,” said Chris Osaka, Chief Executive Officer of Tomu, Inc., “These updates are a direct response to their invaluable feedback, reaffirming our commitment to not just sustainable lodging construction, but to creating additional solutions that support the broader needs of those within hospitality”.
The invitation-only press event was held from Wednesday, November 15th through Saturday, November 18th over a series of private toured sessions. For those unable to attend, additional private follow-up sessions can be requested by contacting press@tomuhaus.com. Content creators covering related industries can also request a session submitting their information to tomuhaus.com/affiliates.
About Tomu
TOMU, INC. is a sustainability-focused hospitality enablement company born from the idea that people with passion have the power to connect. Tomu designs and builds prefabricated lodging using its proprietary modular building system to enable aspiring hosts and hoteliers in bringing their unique concepts to life—more quickly, cost-effectively, and sustainably. Its mission is to create a greener and more diverse future for hospitality by helping lower the financial barriers to entry into the industry. For more information on Tomu and its leadership, visit tomuhaus.com/about.
