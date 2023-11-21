Submit Release
Westland Insurance Group announces the appointment of Don Thompson as new Chief Operating Officer

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group (Westland), Canada’s leading independent insurance broker, announced that Don Thompson has been appointed Westland’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Thompson will assume the new role effective January 1, 2024.

As Westland’s new COO, Don Thompson will lead Westland’s national operations, helping the brokerage achieve its strategic objectives.

“Don is an exceptional industry executive and brings decades of experience in insurance, including financial and operations leadership,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “As Westland’s EVP, Insurance, he’s played an instrumental role in many of our strategic initiatives as we’ve grown across Canada. As COO, he’ll continue to play this critical role and help to foster deeper collaboration between our business lines and insurer partners. Don knows our business and culture well, which will help him transition seamlessly into this new role.”

Thompson, who first joined Westland as its Executive Vice President, Insurance, in 2020, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience leading insurance businesses with successful growth strategies. Prior to his role at Westland, he was the Chief Financial Officer at a large national insurer for several years before becoming the company’s COO.

“Westland is on an exciting growth journey, and I’m thrilled to take on this new opportunity,” said Thompson. “I’ve been fortunate to work with the team here for four years now and I’m excited to help facilitate this next chapter of our growth. We have an amazing opportunity in the Canadian insurance space to grow our influence and support our clients as we continue to expand across Canada.”

About Westland Insurance Group  
Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

