SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind NuScale Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention NuScale Power Corporation ("NuScale") (NYSE: SMR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 15, 2023 and November 8, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in NuScale, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nuscale-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56514&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against NuScale includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the Carbon Free Power Project; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 16, 2024

Aggrieved NuScale investors only have until January 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


