Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,369 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Acelyrin Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Acelyrin, Inc. ("Acelyrin") (NASDAQ: SLRN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Acelyrin, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/acelyrin-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56513&wire=3 

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Acelyrin includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) izokibep, the Company's lead product candidate, was less effective in treating Hidradenitis Suppurativa than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; (iii) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company’s business prospects post-initial public offering; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 16, 2024

Aggrieved Acelyrin investors only have until January 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Acelyrin Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2024

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more