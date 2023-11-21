John Tittelfitz, Owner of CHE Furnaces

John Tittelfitz, of CHE Furnaces, Celebrates The Successful Launch of the Revolutionary Aria Odor Control System

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Tittelfitz, of CHE Furnaces, proudly announces the successful launch of the groundbreaking Aria Odor Control System. Now available exclusively from CHE Furnaces, the Aria introduces a revolutionary approach to natural odor removal, particularly in cannabis grow houses and spaces grappling with persistent unwanted smells.

The Aria Odor Control System, Tittelfitz noted, employs a cutting-edge photocatalytic process to generate friendly reactive oxygen, effectively cleansing the air without the use of harsh chemicals. This innovative technology, he added, operates through an elite squad of odor-annihilating oxygen molecules, empowered by UV light. The result is not just the elimination of nuisance smells but a comprehensive defense against airborne health hazards. John Tittelfitz remarked that, "This marks a significant leap forward in odor control technology. The Aria is more than a product; it's a game changer for facilities dealing with persistent odors, ensuring a clean and safe environment."

The oxygen ninjas within the Aria, he said, work swiftly, targeting and destroying odor-causing particles, mold, bacteria, and fungi on a microscopic level in seconds. This unparalleled efficiency, Tittelfitz added, ensures that harmful contaminants does not stand a chance, making the Aria the ultimate solution for grow house odor and contamination control. To use his words, "Say goodbye to smells cramping your style and compromising your work environment. Say hello to Aria - and breathe easy knowing your facility is odor-free and microbiome-friendly."

Among the key features of the Aria Odor Control System that Tittelfitz highlighted are as below:

Photocatalytic Technology: Utilizes a state-of-the-art photocatalytic process.

Reactive Oxygen: Generates friendly reactive oxygen that actively cleans the air.

UV-Powered Odor Annihilation: Employs UV light to power an elite squad of odor-annihilating oxygen molecules.

Microscopic Defense: Attacks and destroys odor-causing particles, mold, bacteria, and fungi on a microscopic level in seconds.

Chemical-Free: Achieves natural odor removal without the use of harsh chemicals.

About John Tittelfitz:

John Tittelfitz is the owner of CHE Furnaces, a company boasting over 100 years of combined experience in designing and building industrial furnaces and other equipment internationally. With more than 30 years of combined expertise across various industries, including heat treating, chemical waste, medical waste, and environmental remediation, Tittelfitz brings extensive knowledge to the table. His commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned CHE Furnaces as a leader in providing custom industrial systems.

About CHE Furnaces:

CHE Furnaces is a renowned industry leader with over 100 years of combined experience in designing and building industrial furnaces and other equipment. The company specializes in providing custom industrial systems for various sectors, including heat treating, chemical waste, medical waste, and environmental remediation. CHE Furnaces is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards. To learn more about their services, check out>>>http://chefurnaces.com/