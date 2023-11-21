Lammon Brothers Launches Roll Off Dumpster Rental Services in Delta Ohio

Delta, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta, Ohio -

Lammon Brothers, a company based in Delta, OH, has recently launched its roll off dumpsters for rent in Delta and surrounding areas. They are offering affordable services for dumpster rentals for residential, construction, and commercial projects without compromising quality. Their team of professionals is ready to help clients easily and quickly find roll off dumpsters for rent. It is possible to get a free quote by using their online form on their website.

“We understand how important it is to have the right size dumpster to make your project easier, so we offer roll-off containers in various sizes. Plus, with our low prices and great customer service, you can be sure that you’ll always get the best value for your money," says Jim Lammon, President of Lammon Brothers. “Whether you need dumpsters for a one-time project or for multiple projects, Lammon Brothers offers a rental service for roll off dumpsters that is convenient and efficient.”

He adds, “At Lammon Brothers, we guarantee you’ll be satisfied with our roll-off dumpster rental services. From quick delivery to easy pickup, we make sure your roll-off dumpster rental needs are taken care of quickly and efficiently.”

Lammon Brothers offers four sizes of roll off dumpsters. These are the: 10-yard dumpster, 15-yard dumpster, 20-yard dumpster, and 30-yard dumpster. The 10-yard dumpster measures 12 feet in length, 8 feet in width, and 56 inches in height. It has a weight capacity of 2 tons and a volume capacity of 10 cubic yards. Its capacity is equivalent to four pick-up truck loads and it is frequently used for household cleanup jobs, including toys, small furniture, the removal of old carpets, and other household items. It is also appropriate for light furniture, and small projects, and spring cleaning.

The 15 yard dumpster measures 16 feet in length, 8 feet in width, and 56 inches in height. It has a weight capacity of 4 tons and a volume capacity of 15 cubic yards, which is equivalent to six pick-up truck loads. It is typically used for getting rid of wastes from house cleanups, yard cleanups, and small remodeling projects.

The 20 yard dumpster measures 22 feet in length, 8 feet in width, and 56 inches in height. It has a weight capacity of 5 tons and a volume capacity of 20 cubic yards. It can contain around eight times that of a pick up truck load. It is often used for home remodeling and construction projects, including attic clean outs, kitchen remodeling, renovation of the master bedroom, basement clean outs, garage clean outs, yard cleanups, and other similar projects.

The 30 yard dumpster measures 22 feet in length, 8 feet in width, and 75 inches in height. It has a weight capacity of 7 tons and a volume capacity of 30 cubic yards. It is frequently used for large home remodeling projects, just like full attic and garage cleanouts and full bathroom renovations. This dumpster can be employed for big, heavy, and bulky items that are waste products from large yard projects, renovations, clean outs, and demolitions.

Founded in 2002 by the brothers Bob and Jim Lammon, Lammon Brothers started with just one truck and one mower but this enterprise quickly grew into a comprehensive service lawn and landscape company. The company started in Holland, OH, but in 2006, they decided to buy 18 acres of land in Delta, OH, where they build a 3,000 sq.ft. Shop. In 2008, they registered with the EPA to allow them to accept yard waste for recycling. In 2009, they bought their first triaxle dump truck, which signaled the birth of their heavy highway construction division.

Those who are interested in learning more about the dumpster rental services can check out the Lammon Brothers website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday. Those who want to find out about their location and other relevant information can visit their Google Maps page at https://www.google.com/maps?cid=14730611126250658392.

