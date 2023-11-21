INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Applied Materials, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AMAT

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Applied Materials, Inc. (“Applied Materials”) (NASDAQ: AMAT) breached their fiduciary duties to Applied Materials and its shareholders. If you are an Applied Materials shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Applied Materials’ board of directors or senior management failed to manage Applied Materials in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Applied Materials, and whether Applied Materials and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials was under criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for evading the United States restrictions on exporting semiconductor materials to China by sending hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of materials to China via South Korea.   Applied Materials had disclosed in October 2022 that it received a subpoena for information regarding “certain China customer shipments” from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

If you are an Applied Materials shareholder, you may have legal claims against Applied Materials’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.  

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300
San Diego, CA 92101
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


