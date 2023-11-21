Epic Bio to Present at the Upcoming CRISPR2.0 Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced a presentation at the upcoming CRISPR2.0 conference being held November 28-30, 2023, at the Hilton Boston Back Bay, Boston Massachusetts.



Title: GEMS: CRISPR Epigenetics Platform to Revolutionize Genetic Medicine

Track: Tech Innovation

Session: Epigenetics: Harnessing Nature’s Mechanism for Genome Regulation

Session Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Learn more about CRISPR2.0 and register to participate here: https://crispr-conference.com/

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector. Epic’s lead program, EPI-321, is in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Shawn M. Cox

Epic Bio

Manager, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications

shawn.cox@epic-bio.com

Media Contact

Lisa Raffensperger

Ten Bridge Communications

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

(617) 903-8783