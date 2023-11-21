VIDEO | Trapped in the Gap: Migrants and Smugglers in the Darién

Every day, hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives to cross one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes: the Darién Gap. This stretch of jungle between Central and South America, known for its remoteness and limited state presence, is controlled by criminal groups - leaving the migrants trapped and vulnerable to robbery, extortion, sexual and physical assault, and, in some cases, even death.

This video includes some voices that are part of this daunting journey; migrants, locals, smugglers, and criminal organisations. It also presents recommendations to governments on how to tackle the situation.