Anti-acne Cosmetics Market to Reach $3,965.96 Million by 2030 at 4.88% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Anti-acne cosmetics help treat acne and various skin conditions related to pimples, blackheads, whiteheads. Products include cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers etc. used as part of daily skincare routine.

Burlingame, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Anti-acne Cosmetics market size was valued at US$ 2,591.87 Million in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 3,965.96 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.88% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing rate of acne-related skin issues will fuel the demand for anti-acne cosmetics globally. The influence of social media platforms in promoting the skincare trends and routines which is also contributing to the market growth. Celebrities and social media influencers are promoting various brand and skin care products on their social media channels which is further expected to augment the anti-acne cosmetics market growth. Consumers are aware of the importance of self-grooming and personal appearance, this will propels market growth of anti-acne cosmetics in the near future.



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market:

Growing demand for natural and organic skincare products among consumers is expected to foster the anti-acne cosmetics market growth. It will also lead to an increase in the use of natural ingredients such as botanical extracts and essential oils. The rise in online shopping will uplift market growth, consumers are preferring online sources over traditional sources. As per India Brand and Equity Foundation, India is set to dominate the e-commerce industry and it is set to reach at US$ 350 Billion by 2030 end. Increasing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions are gaining prominence among consumers, and it will influence the demand for Anti-acne cosmetic market.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics market is expected to surpass US$ 3,965.96 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period 2023-2030, this is contributed by a range of factors

On the basis of product type, Anti-acne cream is anticipated to hold mammoth share in the global anti-acne cosmetics market. Increasing demand for skincare products and growing awareness of the importance of skin care routine are prime factor fueling the segment growth.

On the basis of Gender, Female segment is expected to lead the global Anti-acne Cosmetics market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for skin care products among women and development of tailored and customized products according to various skin types will fuel demand.

On the basis of Region, Asia-Pacific is set to register a significant valuation during the anticipated timeframe. This is due to factors such as exposure of Korean beauty trend and people are seeking for organic and natural skincare solutions.

Key players operating in the global Anti-acne Cosmetics market include Clunique Laboratories LLC., Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifescience Ltd., Guthy-Renker, Murad, Inc., L’oreal S.A., The Mentholatum Company, Inc., Kose Corporation, and Galderma Laboratories LP.

Read complete market research report, "Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, By Product Type, By Gender, By Price Range, By Formulation, By Region and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Key Developments:

In October 2023, Crown Therapeutics, announced the launch of two new products including PanOxyl Clarifying Exfoliant and PanOxyl Adapalene that consists about 2% and 0.1% Gel.

In July 2023, Galderma announced at the American Academy of Dermatoloy’s annual conference the debut of its Twyneo cream, o.1%/3%. The multi combination has been shown to alleviate face acne quickly.

In March 2023, Clear Advanced Repair, a tailored ingredient therapy for skin prone to acne, is introduced by Vida Glow.

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

Anti-acne Cosmetics, By Product Type

Moisturizers

Anti-acne Cream

Face Wash

Masks/Packs

Others





Anti-acne Cosmetics, By Gender

Female

Male

Anti-acne Cosmetics, By Price Range

Economic

Premium

Anti-acne Cosmetics, By Formulation

Organic

Inorganic

Anti-acne Cosmetics, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Pharmacy/Drug Stores

Others





Anti-acne Cosmetics, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



