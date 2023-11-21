TWRA Detects CWD in Lewis County

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has received a positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result in a hunter-harvested deer in Lewis County. This is the first positive CWD case for Lewis County and will result in changes to feeding and carcass transportation regulations. Current hunting season dates, units, and bag limits are not affected.

Effective immediately, Lewis County is subject to the following wildlife feeding and carcass transportation restrictions:

Deer carcasses can move within and between counties in the CWD Management Zone.

Hunters may not move whole or field-dressed deer carcasses or unapproved parts outside of CWD-affected counties. Only approved parts may be moved out of CWD-affected counties.

Once a carcass is brought into the CWD Management Zone, it cannot be moved out of the zone.

Approved parts are free to be transported anywhere statewide. Approved parts are listed below.

→Deboned meat

→Antlers, antlers attached to cleaned skull plates, cleaned skulls (where no meat or tissues are attached to the skull)

→Cleaned teeth

→Finished taxidermy and antler products

→Hides and tanned products

Within the CWD Management Zone, the placement of grain, salt products, minerals, and other consumable natural and manufactured products is prohibited.

Feeding restrictions do not apply if the feed or minerals are:

→Placed within one hundred (100) feet of any residence or occupied building; or

→Placed in such a manner to reasonably exclude access by deer; or

→Placed as part of a wild hog management effort authorized by the agency; or

→Present from normal agricultural practices, normal forest management practices, or crop and wildlife food production practices.

Feeding and carcass transportation restrictions are an important tool to prevent CWD from spreading. The agency will increase testing and surveillance efforts in Lewis County to monitor the disease.

Hunter's participation in CWD testing is critical for the continued surveillance and monitoring of CWD throughout the state. Hunters can access CWD testing through participating taxidermists and meat processors, or by using drop-off freezers.

Lewis County drop-off freezers are available at:

→Meriwether Market, 2768 Summertown Hwy., Hohenwald, TN

→Lewis County Farmer’s Co-op, 324 Summertown Hwy., Hohenwald, TN

→Thousand Trails Natchez Trace, 1361 Napier Rd., Hohenwald, TN

CWD is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system of cervids including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. Last year, the agency partnered with certified laboratories to test 20,762 samples, which identified 813 positive animals statewide. For more information on CWD including additional freezer locations and current regulations visit CWDinTN.org.

