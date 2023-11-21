Lee Yewon wins WEMIX CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

WEMIX CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, the first KLPGA golf tournament to offer all-crypto prize money and hosted by top game developer Wemade, was won by rising local golfing star Lee Yewon.

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMIX CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, the first KLPGA golf tournament to offer all-crypto prize money and hosted by top game developer Wemade, was won by rising local golfing star Lee Yewon. 24 players including the top 20 in the KLPGA K-rankings, competed for record-setting total prize money of 1 million WEMIX (US$1.81 million or KRW 2.34 billion). Lee, the number 2-ranked player, took home 250,000 WEMIX (US$452,500 or KRW585 million), the biggest winner’s share of tournament prize money on the tour.

First KLPGA tournament to offer all-crypto prize money; set new KLPGA records for total prize money purse and winner’s share

24 KLPGA players competed for 1 million WEMIX in prize money with the champion taking home 250,000 WEMIX

Ticket NFTs used to authenticate access to VIP-only Parking, access NILE Suite (VIP hospitality suites) and obtain exclusive official tournament souvenirs and merchandise

Presented by NILE, Wemade’s NFT & DAO platform, WEMIX CHAMPIONSHIP extensively utilized blockchain technology through Ticket NFTs which included multiple functions like tournament entry and access; F&B vouchers, as well as the Prize NFT awarded to the WEMIX CHAMPIONSHIP winner.

The tickets, prizes, and giveaways for the tournament were all issued in the form of NFTs and distributed to spectators and players. Ticket NFTs enabled holders to authenticate access to VIP-only Parking, afforded entry to the NILE Suite (VIP hospitality suites including dining privileges), as well as exclusive official tournament souvenirs and merchandise, all via the convenience of their mobile phones.

Wemade’s blockchain-based community messenger ‘PAPYRUS’ served as the main platform for conveying important information to ticket NFT buyers and addressing their inquiries; providing live score updates; and facilitating various activities like participation authentication for quizzes. A lucky draw was also conducted on-site for ticket NFT holders which saw 12 lucky spectators winning exclusive NFTs containing 500 WEMIX each.

WEMIX CHAMPIONSHIP is part of Wemade’s plans to create blockchain-based token-gated experiences for real-world sports events that will enable athletes to more deeply engage with fans and spectators.





About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

