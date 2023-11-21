Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,397 in the last 365 days.

Global Non-oncology Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Key players operating in the global non-oncology biologics and biosimilars market include AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, GSK, AstraZeneca, and Biogen, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global non-oncology biologics and biosimilars market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The escalating incidence of chronic diseases, including autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and diverse non-oncology conditions, has spurred an increasing need for efficacious biologic treatments. This heightened demand is a key driver propelling the expansion of the non-oncology biologics and biosimilars market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Non-oncology Biologics and Biosimilars Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Trends

  • Increasing Development and Launch of Biosimilars: One prominent trend in the non-oncology biologics and biosimilars market is the increasing development and launch of biosimilar products. Biosimilars are biologic products that are highly similar to an already approved reference biologic. They offer a cost-effective alternative to the original biologic drugs. As patents for some major biologics expire, it has led to a surge in the development and approval of biosimilars, providing patients with more affordable treatment options.
  • Expanding Therapeutic Areas Beyond Oncology: The scope of non-oncology biologics and biosimilars has been expanding to include a broader range of therapeutic areas beyond oncology. While oncology has been a significant focus in the biologics market, there is a growing trend toward the development of biologics and biosimilars for various other therapeutic indications. This expansion includes autoimmune diseases, inflammatory conditions, metabolic disorders, and more. The diversification of therapeutic areas contributes to a more comprehensive portfolio of biologic treatments.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product type outlook, the biologics segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the application type outlook, the cardiology segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America is analyzed to account for largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Key players operating in the global non-oncology biologics and biosimilars market are AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, GSK, AstraZeneca, and Biogen, among others

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/non-oncology-biologics-and-biosimilars-market-4259

By Drug Category (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Monoclonal antibody
  • Enzyme replacement therapy
  • Toxins
  • Fusion proteins
  • Vaccines
  • Insulin
  • Hormones
  • Gene therapy
  • Cell therapy
  • Others

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Biologics
  • Biosimilars

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cardiology
  • Dermatology
  • Hematology
  • Endocrinology
  • Neurology
  • Immunology
  • Respiratory
  • Rheumatology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Non-oncology Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more