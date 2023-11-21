BairesDev Selects Four NGOs to Promote Tech Education and Diversity in 2024

The four organizations were selected from 50+ applications received for the 8th edition of the Giveback Program Open Call

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, launched a new edition of its Giveback Program focused on building a more diverse tech future. The awarded CSR program has impacted 114 organizations and over 10,000 people across 17 countries.



BairesDev believes talent can come from anywhere and is committed to providing equal opportunities to skilled individuals regardless of their background. The company recognizes the urgent need for digital inclusion, reflected by the 42 million Americans lacking broadband internet access and the 37% of the global population who have never used the Internet. In this edition, the software solutions unicorn partners with NGOs that aim to bridge the digital divide in tech.

"We believe in the transformative power of technology and education. Through our Giveback Program, we partner with like-minded organizations to provide access to STEAM education and technology to underrepresented groups," said Nacho de Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "This initiative is about creating a collective impact, where we are actively changing lives and shaping the future of tech."

The recipients of the 8th edition of the Giveback Program are:

Committee for Children : Develops research-based social-emotional learning curricula, creating a positive school climate that supports learning and academics. Donations will impact over 26 million children in 45,000 schools in the US and worldwide.

Develops research-based social-emotional learning curricula, creating a positive school climate that supports learning and academics. Donations will impact over 26 million children in 45,000 schools in the US and worldwide. Diaspora Global Foundation : Champions STEM education for children of color aged 5 to 15 within the US and globally. The Giveback Program will contribute to increasing the location of camps, after-school programs, and events, serving more than 220 programs.

Champions STEM education for children of color aged 5 to 15 within the US and globally. The Giveback Program will contribute to increasing the location of camps, after-school programs, and events, serving more than 220 programs. Urban Arts : Provides transformative arts and technology education to underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students. Donations will support the continued expansion of their game design programs, serving 3,000 students during this program year.

Provides transformative arts and technology education to underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students. Donations will support the continued expansion of their game design programs, serving 3,000 students during this program year. Women Who Code : A global network supporting over 360,000 women pursuing technology careers through professional development and education. Through the Giveback Program, contributions to the WWCode Career Navigation Track will help make tech more accessible and build career resiliency.

These NGOs work to inspire STEAM careers, support academic success, fight gender inequality in tech, and empower underserved groups with essential tech skills​​​​.

BairesDev actively engages clients through this social initiative, inviting them to choose one of the preselected NGOs to receive the company's funds. This dynamic fosters a collaborative effort to equip communities and individuals with crucial tech skills and education.

For more information about BairesDev's Giveback Program, click here .