Are You Prepared? New Video Series Exposes Potentially Devastating Legal Challenges for Young Adults & Their Families

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC launches initiative to equip parents and students with essential legal knowledge to navigate potential hurdles.

Lansing, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If your 18-year-old child is badly injured in a car accident, do you have the paperwork you need to talk with doctors about their medical condition? For many parents who recently sent their kids off to college, the answer to that question will be a surprising no—unless your young adult child signed a durable power of attorney, you cannot access medical information, even in an emergency.

As the holiday season draws near, including the “biggest bar night of the year” (Wednesday before Thanksgiving), the attorneys at Foster Swift encourage families to make this traditional time of reflection—a time for action. To empower people to take proactive steps, the firm is launching an informative video series aimed at demystifying pressing legal concerns for both college students and their parents, paving the way for a safer and more informed academic journey ahead.

This video series from Foster Swift is a valuable educational resource designed to empower parents and students with crucial legal information. The key topics featured in this comprehensive video series include:

Bullying: Strategies to address bullying issues in a college environment, including when to call an attorney, and when not to call.

Distracted Driving: Understanding the legal implications and consequences of distracted driving for college students, especially as they return home during the holidays.

Durable Power of Attorney: The importance of establishing a durable power of attorney for parents and students to ensure financial and legal matters are managed effectively in an emergency.

Cybersecurity: Valuable insights into protecting personal and financial information in the digital age, a crucial concern for college students.

Cyberbullying: Addressing the challenges of cyberbullying and legal options for combatting online harassment and fostering a safe online environment.

Facing Criminal Charges: Guidance on handling criminal charges, legal rights, and the importance of legal representation for college students.

The Importance of Consent: An overview of the legal aspects of consent within the context of college relationships and interactions.

Common Legal Pitfalls in College: Identifying and avoiding common legal pitfalls that college students may encounter during their academic journey.

"We recognize that the college years can present parents and their children with unique legal challenges and opportunities,” said attorney, Alex Rusek. “Our goal with this video series is to provide parents and students with the legal knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions and safeguard their well-being.”

Accessible on Foster Swift's website and social media platforms, these informative videos will serve as a convenient resource for parents and students alike. Foster Swift encourages parents and students in the community to take advantage of this valuable information to promote a safer and more secure college experience.

